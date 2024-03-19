‘Great to see you Kate’: British media publishes new images of Princess of Wales amid photo-editing ‘scandal’

British media has published new images of a ‘smiling’ Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton, a week after the Princess of Wales posted a photo with her three children on ‘Mothering Sunday.’ However, the photo, which was an official portrait released by the Buckingham Palace, turned out to be an edited one, and had been edited by the Princess herself, prompting criticism of Prince William's spouse on social media. AP FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London, England on Nov. 21, 2023.

The new images show the couple at a farmer's market in Windsor, near London. These were taken on Saturday when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the area for shopping, the English press said.

How British tabloids reacted

“Great to see You Kate,” screamed Monday evening's headline in The Sun, considered by many as a ‘pro-royal family’ publication.

The tabloid, which also posted a video of the royal couple from the said shopping trip, quoted ‘experts’ as saying that the clip was a ‘perfect answer to trolls.’

The Sun report also noted that Prince William, the heir to the British throne currently held by his father, King Charles, was present at a sports event on Saturday along with Princess Catherine. Their children – George, Charlotte, and Lewis – participated in the event.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail, another newspaper that is often considered ‘supportive’ of the royals, lauded William and Kate's Windsor photo as one that will ‘silence the conspiracy theorists.’

“The image will reassure fans that she (Kate) is making a good recovery from her abdominal surgery,” said The Daily Mail.

The edited photograph was Kate's first since her abdominal surgery in January. Prior to that, she had not been seen at a public event since attending a Christmas Day church service.

(With AFP inputs)