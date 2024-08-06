Jennifer Garner reveals intense workout plan that got her ‘Marvel fit’ for Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner revealed the intense workout plan she followed to become “Marvel fit” for her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The 52-year-old shared a compilation video of her months-long training on Instagram Monday. In the video titled “Becoming Elektra,” Garner can be seen doing challenging exercises, ranging from HIIT and boxing to weight training and water aerobics. Jennifer Garner shared her intense workout routine that got her 'Marvel fit' for Elektra cameo

The Daredevil star explained in the lengthy caption that while she was fit in 2005 while filming Elektra, the same level of fitness wouldn't be enough for a Marvel film. Garner also recalled the moment her co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy approached her with the idea of bringing back Elektra.

“We were on the set of ‘The Adam Project,’ and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two,” Garner wrote, adding, “Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not Marvel fit.”

The Family Switch actress went on to add that she incorporated a variety of exercises and sports to get in shape for the superhero role. “I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list,” she continued.

Garner then expressed her gratitude to her “old pal” Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes. “Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does,” she added.