5 inside stories by Shawn Levy on cameos, Easter eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine

Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine continues to pique viewer's interest, thanks to the umpteen cameos and Easter eggs planted across the film. In an interview with Variety, Shawn unpacked a few of these. (Also Read: Zack Snyder responds to Superman dig in Deadpool and Wolverine, Henry Cavill's cameo) Shawn Levy opened up on getting Lady Deadpool for Deadpool & Wolverine(Marvel)

On Henry Cavill's cameo

Henry Cavill, who recently hung up his Superman cape, appeared as a Wolverine variant in the movie. “If we’re going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the Cavillerine, which Ryan (Reynolds) coined. I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said ‘yes’ right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero,” said Shawn.

On Jennifer Garner's divorce joke

Ryan's Deadpool character slid in a couple of meta jokes about Hugh Jackman's divorce with Deborra-lee from last year and Jennifer Garner's split with Ben Affleck from 2015. Jennifer reprised her role of Elektra in the film, while her ex-husband played Daredevil in the past.

“We never did a joke about or with anyone that we didn’t run by them first. Whether it was scripted, like the Daredevil line, or unscripted, like ‘He’s normally shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce,’ which was more of on-set improv, Ryan or I would always run the lines by performers and make sure everyone felt comfortable and that we were never punching down. It was all in a playful spirit that everyone felt good about. Those lines wouldn’t be in the movie if Hugh and Jen didn’t think they were funny," Shawn said.

On Lady Deadpool

Shawn revealed that while everyone is intrigued by who plays Lady Deadpool, his team never had any plans of unmasking the character in this movie. While that's a possibility in a future Marvel movie, he hasn't given it a thought since he planned Deadpool & Wolverine as a standalone film, and not in service to any future MCU movie.

On Channing Tatum as Gambit

Channing Tatum popped up as Gambit, a character he was supposed to essay in a standalone movie at Fox that never materialised. Shawn revealed that he was one of the 25 directors who met Channing for a brief discussion on the Gambit movie at Fox. Which is why he feels grateful he could introduce Channing as Gambit, even for a cameo, in Deadpool & Wolverine.

On Thor crying

Early in the movie, we see a glimpse of the future in which Chris Hemsworth's Thor is crying, with his head resting in Deadpool's lap. When asked if he knows why Thor was in tears, Shawn said he doesn't. He added that he'd love to answer that question someday as he believes he's not done with Marvel yet.