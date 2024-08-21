Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly filed for divorce: Here's how the kids are doing after

After months of split rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have formally filed for a divorce. The divorce came just two years after the actors’ marriage. While the couple does not share any children, Affleck is a father to three children he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and Lopez is a mother to twins she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony. The two are very close with all the children. FILE - Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on 2nd wedding anniversary with no prenup in place

Here’s how the children are taking divorce

The five children– Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 and 16-year-old twins Max and Emme are ready to move on amid the divorce. A source close to the whole divorce situation said, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers. Everybody is ready to move on,” shortly after Lopez filed for divorce. The five siblings share a close bond after Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in 2021. They were spotted together at shopping malls, amusement parks and on vacations with their parents, as reported by Page Six.

According to the sources, Lopez was worried about how the divorce would affect the children during the split rumours. The source said, “There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over,” as reported by Page Six. Their divorce was confirmed on Tuesday, August 20 as Lopez submitted the legal documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court. There was no attorney in presence and the On the Floor singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Also Read: Ben Affleck being ‘respectful’ and giving space to Jennifer Lopez amid separation rumours: ‘Vowed to let her…’

Lopez files for divorce

Lopez filed for a divorce, coincidentally, on the second anniversary of her marriage to Affleck in Georgia wedding ceremony. She didn’t mention any prenup and requested a waiver of spousal support for both parties.

The news of Lopez filing for divorce was first reported by TMZ. Rumours of the two considering a split were doing rounds for the past 5-6 months with Affleck being spotted without the ring and Lopez venturing on solo trips.

The Batman actor did not accompany Lopez at the Met Gala, followed by the two spending the entire summer apart, including celebrations of the Fourth of July, their second marriage anniversary and the latter’s birthday in Hamptons. The two also listed their shared home in Beverley Hills for sale and Affleck bought himself a bachelor pad in Los Angeles.