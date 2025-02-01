Menu Explore
Blac Chyna blasts Tristan Thompson for calling her and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream his own

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 01, 2025 08:57 PM IST

Blac Chyna's comment came after Thompson shared a video on his Snapchat story in which he claimed to be the father of Dream Kardashian, 8.

Blac Chyna tore into Tristan Thompson for claiming to be the father of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream. On Friday, the 36-year-old called out the NBA star in a scathing comment under Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post.

Blac Chyna blasts Tristan Thompson for claiming to be the father of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream
Blac Chyna blasts Tristan Thompson for claiming to be the father of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream

Blac Chyna blasts Tristan Thompson for calling her and Rob Kardashian's daughter his own

“Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian,” Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, wrote. “I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter!” she added.

The former stripper went on to highlight that she and Kardashian, with whom she ended a tumultuous relationship in 2017, are on “healthy” terms as co-parents. “As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship,” Chyna added.

Chyna's comment came after Thompson shared a video on his Snapchat story in which he claimed to be the father of Dream Kardashian, 8. “I have two daughters, and their names are Dream - is my oldest daughter, and True - is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys,” he said, as heard in the video shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

Thompson was immediately dragged online for making false claims about Dream, with netizens pointing out the fact he refused to have fathered his 3-year-old son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols, with whom he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. “Naw that little girl has a daddy, and how bout you claim your SON,” an angry user commented, while another said, “Go claim your son.”

Following a paternity test that proved he was the father of the child, Thompson issued an apology to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2022. The 33-year-old notoriously cheated on Khloe in 2018 when she was pregnant with his daughter True and again in 2019 with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, per Page Six.

