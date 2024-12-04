Khloe Kardashian claims therapist leaked private info from session to tabloid: ‘It was very jarring’

Khloé Kardashian has made a shocking revelation about an experience with a therapist. According to the reality TV star, her former therapist breached confidentiality by leaking private information from their sessions to a tabloid. Also read: Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian recalling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak-offs’ resurface Khloe Kardashian shared that it was when she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom.

In an interview with Bustle, Khloe admitted that the betrayal of trust had a lasting impact on her, making her ditch therapy altogether.

Khloe reveals

“I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there,” she said.

Khloe, 40, shared that it was when she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom. Her marriage to the former NBA star, 45, ended in 2013 due to infidelity and his battle with addiction. She didn’t disclose exactly what her therapist leaked about her marriage.

The experience kickstarted her love for fitness. She said, “I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.”

More about it

Khloe described the experience “very jarring and sort of unbelievable”. In fact, she refused to go to a therapist for years. It was her sister Kim Kardashian who convinced her to give it another shot.

She gave it a second chance when she was 39, and said that her new doctor is “really lovely”. Khloe admitted that she understood that she had a lot of things to deal with through the sessions.

At 40, she feels she is in the best shape of her life, exploring new things in her career. And she credits therapy for helping her sail through this smoothly.