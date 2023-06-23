Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence about divorce with Lamar Odom, ‘I found him in a brothel’

Khloe Kardashian first crossed paths with Lamar Odom, a talented former NBA player, in 2009. Their whirlwind romance led to them falling in love, grasping the attention of both fans and skeptics alike. The duo's journey was documented in the reality TV series "Khloe & Lamar," providing viewers with a front-row seat to their extraordinary lives. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's rollercoaster relationship has been a topic of intense fascination, offering a glimpse into the chaotic world of fame and personal struggles(US Weekly)

However, besides all the glamor and attention, the couple faced numerous challenges. Reports of infidelity and Lamar Odom's battles with substance abuse built a wall over their once-thriving relationship. This led to their relationship becoming all the more evident in the eyes of their fans, and in 2013, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce, leading to the beginning of a painful chapter for both parties.

Yet their story took an unexpected turn. The divorce proceedings faced delays, and in a surprising twist of fate, the couple withdrew the divorce filing in 2015. While their rekindled relationship was short-lived, it showcased their shared commitment to support one another during such tough times.

Tragedy struck in October 2015 when Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose. Khloe Kardashian, still legally his wife, rushed to his side, demonstrating unwavering support and making critical medical decisions on his behalf. The incident prompted reflection on their relationship, as they were guided during such an integral part of it.

Ultimately, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom officially divorced in 2016, marking the end of their tumultuous journey as a couple. Both individuals have since focused on rebuilding their lives, with Khloe's continued presence in the media and Lamar's dedication to personal well-being and recovery.

In a recent interview with Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe opened up about a lot of problems with her relationship with the former NBA star and also opened up about an incident where she found him in a brothel in Las Vegas back in 2015. She also had a lot of awkward conversations during this time of hardship with Odom, and the only way she understood that they could be dealt with was by putting an end to shying away from them. "It’s too easy to make people uncomfortable," she said.

At present, the couple has great respect for each other but knows for a fact that they aren't meant to be with each other. It can’t be a moment to shy away from having to be with someone through their difficult times, knowing very well that it's in each other's interest.