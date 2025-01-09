Fans slam Khloe Kardashian’s new podcast; say ‘nothing of substance was discussed’ as she ignores the ongoing LA fires

Khloe Kardashian’s podcast debut, Khloe in Wonderland, launched on January 8 with much anticipation, but the internet isn’t exactly thrilled with what they heard. In the premiere episode, the 40-year-old reality star sat down with her “brother” and close friend Scott Disick, marking his first-ever podcast appearance. Khloe had previously hyped up the show in a teaser posted on Instagram, promising juicy conversations with big-name guests like Disick, Jay Shetty and Mel Robbins; topics were expected to cover everything from family and love to more personal issues, including her past relationship with on again, off again ex, Tristan Thompson. Fans slam Khloe Kardashian’s new podcast

However, many fans found the first episode a letdown. One user on X questioned, “Who do they think their target audience is? I’m in my 30s and can’t picture a generation after me getting into this.” The criticism didn’t stop there, with another user sarcastically remarking “Khloe in Wonderland — the real wonder is why she thought this was a good idea.” Reddit also saw users express their disappointment, with one noting, “I wouldn’t even know about it if it weren’t for this sub.”

What really left people frustrated, though, was the lack of depth in the conversation. While the Kardashians are no strangers to sharing personal stories, many fans felt that Khloé missed an opportunity to address more pressing topics. For instance, the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles were not mentioned, which some users thought was a major oversight. One Reddit commenter wrote, “She has ZERO tact. She could have still premiered the podcast with Scott and talked about fire relief charities or things people can do to help. Like anything! I’m sure nothing of substance was discussed.”

Instead of a thought-provoking or meaningful conversation, the debut episode came off as a casual chat. While Khloé promised that no topic would be off-limits, fans were left questioning whether Khloe in Wonderland could offer anything beyond surface-level banter. For now, the first episode seems to have missed the mark and whether Khloé can bounce back from this lukewarm reception remains to be seen.