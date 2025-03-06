Michelle Trachtenberg’s friend opens up on Gossip Girl star's tragic final days: ‘She did her best’

Michelle Trachtenberg faced numerous health issues before her tragic death at 39. In an interview with Us Weekly, a longtime friend of the Gossip Girl star revealed that there was always “something medically wrong” with her whenever they spoke. Michelle Trachtenberg faced numerous health problems in the days leading up to her tragic death at 39(Gossip Girl)

Michelle Trachtenberg's friend opens up on actress' tragic final days before shocking death at 39

In the days leading up to her death, Trachtenberg looked visibly ill, according to multiple sources. But, the Ice Princess star always assured everyone, including her fans, who constantly asked if she was unwell, that she was doing fine.

While Trachtenberg remained tight-lipped about her health issues, “she was very open with those close to her about having the transplant,” her friend told the outlet.

However, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star “never went into detail” about the surgery. According to the outlet, Trachtenberg had a liver transplant after her health began deteriorating months before her death.

The friend revealed that the actress' health problems had been brewing for a long time. “She had back issues, and then bone problems and she also fell a few times,” the source said.

The friend went on to say, “Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong,” adding, “Michelle was thrown a lot of curveballs with her health, but she did her best not to let it get her down.”

An industry insider also shared, “The last time I saw her, something felt off.” “You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while,” they added.

Additionally, the friend revealed that while Trachtenberg “did drink,” she did not do so “excessively in public.” “She was never the type to party hard. In the end, she was more of a recluse,” they added.

Just days before her tragic death, the EuroTrip star was spotted at Soho’s trendy Sartiano’s restaurant with a group of friends, per the outlet. An eyewitness who saw Trachtenberg during the outing told the outlet that “something seemed off about her.”