‘Disrespectful' Oscars slammed for snubbing Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd and more during In Memoriam segment

ByAshima Grover
Mar 03, 2025 09:09 AM IST

What particulary ticked off fans was how Michelle Trachtenberg passed away less than a week ago, and yet she was omitted from the Oscars memorial montage.

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg wasn't the only one who was notably snubbed during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 97th Oscars. Late movie stars Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty, and Olivia Hussey were left out by the Academy Awards while honouring many others at the 2025 edition of the major Hollywood night.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd weren't included in the 'In Memoriam' montage at the 2025 Oscars. (X)
Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd weren't included in the 'In Memoriam' montage at the 2025 Oscars. (X)

“Michelle Trachtenberg deserved her flowers!!! #Oscars that’s so sad,” an X user grieved online. Enraged fans unloaded their fury on the microblogging platform after the Gossip Girl star was not mentioned on Sunday despite her shocking death making tragic headlines just days ago. The Ice Princess and Buffy actress was found dead on Wednesday. She was 39.

Also read | ‘Parks and Rec is forever’: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman’s reunion leaves sitcom fans in stitches at Oscars

Netizens react to notable late actors being snubbed at the Oscars

“NO michelle trachtenberg??? NO Shannen Doherty ??? NO Tony Todd???? I’m SICK #Oscars2025,” tweeted a disgruntled netizen on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oh f**k yall for not including Michelle Trachtenberg. so disrespectful #Oscars,” wrote another saddened fan.

It was also pointed out how Tony Todd was not even included in the memorial montage at this year's BAFTAs. “Livid doesn’t cover it. rest in peace, king 🫶🏻 #oscars,” shared a third user.

Also read | Blackpink's Lisa wasn't the only popular Hallyu star at Oscars 2025: Beloved K-drama actor brings the bling

This is a developing story. We will update with more.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
