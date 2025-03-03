‘Disrespectful' Oscars slammed for snubbing Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd and more during In Memoriam segment

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg wasn't the only one who was notably snubbed during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 97th Oscars. Late movie stars Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty, and Olivia Hussey were left out by the Academy Awards while honouring many others at the 2025 edition of the major Hollywood night. Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd weren't included in the 'In Memoriam' montage at the 2025 Oscars. (X)

“Michelle Trachtenberg deserved her flowers!!! #Oscars that’s so sad,” an X user grieved online. Enraged fans unloaded their fury on the microblogging platform after the Gossip Girl star was not mentioned on Sunday despite her shocking death making tragic headlines just days ago. The Ice Princess and Buffy actress was found dead on Wednesday. She was 39.

Netizens react to notable late actors being snubbed at the Oscars

“NO michelle trachtenberg??? NO Shannen Doherty ??? NO Tony Todd???? I’m SICK #Oscars2025,” tweeted a disgruntled netizen on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oh f**k yall for not including Michelle Trachtenberg. so disrespectful #Oscars,” wrote another saddened fan.

It was also pointed out how Tony Todd was not even included in the memorial montage at this year's BAFTAs. “Livid doesn’t cover it. rest in peace, king 🫶🏻 #oscars,” shared a third user.

This is a developing story. We will update with more.