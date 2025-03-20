Ben Affleck leaning on Jennifer Garner ‘more and more since his split’ from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been co-parenting their three children for years, but recent public displays of affection have fueled speculation that their relationship might be evolving into something more. After nearly a decade apart, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's public displays of affection raise questions about their evolving relationship amidst Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

The former couple, who announced their split nearly a decade ago, were spotted at a paintball park in Castaic, California, in early March, celebrating their son Samuel’s 13th birthday.

While the two have often been seen together for family-related events, an onlooker at the gathering noted their affectionate interactions, claiming there were “sparks” flying between them. They were “giggling and joking and having a great time with each other,” the onlooker told Radar Online.

“It's no secret Ben's been leaning on Jen more and more since he split from Jennifer Lopez last year,” the source said. “It's hard not to notice how close they've gotten.”

Body language expert analyzes Affleck and Garner's hug

Body language expert Patti Wood weighed in on their hugging at the paintball park, pointing out, “His hug is not something you do with an ex.”

“Wrapping his arm all the way around the front of her body, with the position of his pelvis and ventral front and heart window in contact with her body, it all infers a familiarity and desire for sexual ownership,” she told Radar Online.

Notably, Affleck has openly expressed regret over his past with Garner, calling their divorce the “biggest regret of my life.” Garner, too, has spoken fondly of their relationship, once saying, “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision… He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?”

Despite this, Garner has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. While he has remained patient, several sources say he is aware of how much time she spends with Affleck. “John wants Jen for himself,” an insider stated, adding that he has chosen “to deal with the duo's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that.”