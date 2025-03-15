Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner ‘both relieved to be done with’ Ben Affleck: Report

The recent cosy moment between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has sparked rumours about a potential reconciliation, with some wondering if the exes might rekindle their romance. Despite claims that Garner is happy with her boyfriend, John Miller and that everything is fine between the two former spouses, others suggest the situation could be more complicated, with various factors at play. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly unfazed by the warm friendship between Affleck and Garner. Both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are reportedly moving on, with the former engaged in her film work and the latter content in her current relationship with John Miller, dismissing any potential rekindling with Ben Affleck.(AFP)

Also Read: Could Kim Soo Hyun face criminal charges over alleged romance with an underage Kim Sae Ron? Expert weighs in

What is happening between Lopez, Affleck and Garner?

A source who used to work for the On The Floor singer and continued to be in touch with the people around her told The Post, “She’s actually devastated. She’s keeping it together publicly but she’s told everyone around her not to trash Ben. She doesn’t want to get down in the dirt with him.”

However, another source who knows all the involved parties denied the reports of Lopez still moping around about the divorce. The insider revealed that she is “having a blast” this month while she is busy in shoots for her upcoming film, Office Romance which is scheduled to be released on Netflix.

Last Week, the source told The Post, “I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently. The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber ‘wants a fresh start,’ considering escaping Hollywood spotlight with wife Hailey: Report

Lopez and Garner will not reconcile with Affleck

The source claimed to the media outlet there’s no chance either Garner or Lopez would reconcile with Affleck, as both have reportedly learned their lessons from their past relationships with him. They shared, “Who wants the guy? You think he’s the prize? No way. It’s like, ‘Next!’”

The source revealed that while Lopez was reportedly heartbroken when she and Affleck split last year, she has since regained her confidence and moved on. After filing for divorce on their wedding anniversary, the process was officially finalised in February 2025, allowing her to fully close that chapter of her life, as reported by Page Six.

The source added, “Of course, it’s sad when someone reveals to you who they really are. She may have been devastated last year but she’s risen above it. She puts her kids, and then his kids, first. She’s not just some woman scorned or betrayed. Like I said, he’s put out feelers to her recently.”