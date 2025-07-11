Ken Paxton gets earful from Republicans amid divorce revelations: ‘Repulsive and disgusting’

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) issued a scathing statement condemning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton following State Senator Angela Paxton’s announcement of their divorce on Thursday. The party statement comes as Paxton is facing a tough Senate primary battle against incumbent John Cornyn. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, walks with his wife and Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton (AP)

NRSC statement on Ken Paxton

The NRSC, led by Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez, released a statement on X, declaring, “What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting. No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time."

The Republican committee is endorsing Sen Cornyn, who, according to a May poll, was trailing Ken Paxton by 9 percentage points.

Angela Paxton files for divorce

Earlier in the day, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton filed for divorce, seeking to end 38 years of marriage.

Angela Paxton had stuck by her husband through a decade of legal troubles that included state and federal corruption investigations and a 2023 state impeachment trial that publicly exposed his extramarital affair.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” Angela Paxton posted on X. "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.

“I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,” she wrote.

Ken Paxton later posted his own statement asking for prayers and privacy.

”After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives," Ken Paxton posted on X. “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren.”