Who is Devyn Smith? 23-year-old survives deadly Texas flood that killed most of her family

The flash floods that struck Central Texas have claimed dozens of lives, but amid tragedy, a story of survival stands out. Devyn Smith, 23, is the only confirmed survivor from a family of six swept away by the rapidly rising Guadalupe River near Ingram, Texas. The flash floods that struck Texas have claimed at least 52 lives,(Getty Images via AFP)

While Smith survived, two of her family members are still missing, and others are confirmed dead. According to a NBC news report, Devyn’s father, Joel Ramos, Michelle and Cody Crossland (her uncle and aunt) were all confirmed dead while her mother, Tasha Ramos, and sister Kendall Ramos are still missing.

Smith’s cousin, Xavier Ramirez, told NBC that the family climbed atop their trucks and his uncle tried to hold everyone, but “the current was too strong”. The family, it added, found the crushed truck near Ingram with Michelle’s purse still inside.

Ramirez further told the publication that he believes this is “likely a recovery, not a rescue” and added, “we’re still praying for another miracle.”

ALSO READ: Texas Hill Country disaster unfolds in the shadow of 1987’s deadly flood

Who is Devyn Smith?

Smith, according to a Houston Chronicle report, is a Midland native and had joined her family at the HTR Campgrounds in Kerr County, a renowned holiday spot, when torrential rain overnight turned deadly.

Devyn, with her aunt and uncle, slept in one vehicle while her mother, father, and teenage cousin slept in another. While the flash flood struck the campsite, they tried to scramble atop the trucks through sunroofs. However, within minutes, the river’s powerful current hit the vehicles and ripped the family apart.

The Houston Chronicle report added that Smith was swept over 15 miles downstream and eventually clung to a tree near Center Point. A local man, Carl Jetter, heard a bruised and battered Devyn’s cries for help and alerted the authorities.

Flash floods in Central Texas kill 51

The flash floods that struck Texas have claimed at least 52 lives, including 15 children in Kerr County. The Guadalupe River reached 23.4 feet, marking major flood conditions. At another summer camp, Camp Mystic, 27 children remain missing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had declared a state of disaster in 20 counties and even designated Sunday as a day of prayer, the NBC report added.

ALSO READ: Did Trump blame Biden for Texas floods? Here's what we know so far

FAQs

Who is Devyn Smith?

Devyn Smith is a 23-year-old from Midland, Texas, and the only confirmed survivor from a family of six swept away by flash floods on the Guadalupe River.

What happened to her family?

Smith’s father, uncle, and aunt were found dead. Her mother and sister are still missing. The family was camping when the floods struck.

How did she survive?

Smith was swept 15–20 miles downstream and managed to cling to a tree until rescued. A local man heard her screams and called for help.

How many people have died in the Texas floods?

At least 51 people have died, with dozens more missing, including children. Kerr County is among the worst affected.