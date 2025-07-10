‘Leave your vehicle and walk to office’: Bengaluru’s Thursday traffic prompts viral advice

As Bengaluru’s infamous traffic continues to test commuters’ patience, a local resident’s suggestion, shared while stuck in Thursday’s gridlock, has gone viral on X. The image struck a nerve online, highlighting yet again how badly gridlocked certain pockets of Bengaluru have become.(X/@WF_Watcher)

“If you’re anywhere near Kundalahalli, leave your vehicle at home and just walk to offic, you’ll probably get there faster on foot. Plus, the weather’s great for a walk. Watch out for gaps on the footpath—stay safe!” the post read, accompanied by a photo of a long snarl of vehicles near Kundalahalli.

Check out the post here:

The image struck a nerve online, highlighting yet again how badly gridlocked certain pockets of Bengaluru have become, Kundalahalli in particular, a major IT hub that connects Whitefield, Marathahalli, and Brookefield, sees peak-hour congestion almost daily due to its narrow roads and ongoing infrastructure work.

While the suggestion to ditch the car was tongue-in-cheek, the reactions from fellow X users reflected frustration with the city's broken pedestrian infrastructure. “Where is the footpath to walk?” asked one. “No footpath available to walk. Wherever it is available, it has been encroached by street vendors,” another pointed out.

Some users tried to guess the exact location of the photo, “Is this pic taken after the railway bridge or on CMR college road near the Kundalahalli underpass?”

Others shared their own traffic struggles from different parts of the city, like a user reporting a 20-minute delay near Goraguntepalya on the ring road.

Meanwhile, frustration over Bengaluru’s traffic isn't limited to road congestion alone. The long-delayed launch of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line has become another sore point.

To highlight the urgency, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has kicked off a public countdown campaign on X, reminding authorities to meet their latest promised deadline of August 15. On Monday, Surya posted a “T-minus 36” tracker, urging citizens to join him in holding the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) accountable.

The Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, has missed multiple launch targets, despite civil work being mostly completed. With every delay, hopes of decongesting East and South Bengaluru continue to dim — leaving residents increasingly dependent on narrow roads, overcrowded buses, and disappearing footpaths.

