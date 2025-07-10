Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
'Yes Bengaluru' challenge calls for innovative solutions for city's urban issues: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 11:16 AM IST

Bengaluru is embracing innovation with the launch of 'Yes Bengaluru,' a global challenge aimed at addressing urban issues through start-up solutions.

Bengaluru has taken a bold step toward becoming a model sustainable city by launching a global innovation initiative aimed at tackling pressing urban challenges. Following in the footsteps of San Francisco, the city has introduced “Yes Bengaluru,” a start-up-driven challenge designed to uncover innovative solutions to civic issues, the Deccan Herald reported.

Bengaluru is known for its infamous traffic woes and substandard infrastructure.(PTI)
The initiative, officially launched on July 8 by Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, is set to empower emerging start-ups to co-create a more liveable and eco-friendly Bengaluru for generations to come.

Yes Bengaluru is a call to action for the city’s innovators, said Sharath Bachegowda, Hoskote MLA and Chairman of KEONICS, who led a state delegation to the US recently, according to the report. During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to cement partnerships with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and global consultancy firm Deloitte, the program’s knowledge partner.

In its inaugural meeting, more than 45 participants — including entrepreneurs, tech companies, and civic leaders — gathered to discuss over a dozen high-impact ideas. Roughly 10 to 15 of these were shortlisted for further development, the report stated.

The initiative will focus on urban challenges like air and noise pollution, waste management, traffic bottlenecks, and water treatment. According to Bachegowda, once viable solutions are developed, the city’s municipal bodies such as BBMP will work with start-ups to implement them.

Deloitte was working with the government to launch the challenge, which was expected to go live within two months.

Minister for IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, highlighted the program’s long-term vision, saying that Yes Bengaluru is their way of tapping into the creative energy of the start-up community to make the city more sustainable, efficient, and inclusive.

Yes Bengaluru is inspired by the success of Yes San Francisco, launched in 2023 through a coalition involving the WEF, Deloitte, Salesforce, Citi, and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. That initiative invited entrepreneurs to propose transformative ideas aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11 — to create cities that are inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable, the report added.

