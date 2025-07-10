Search
Bengaluru-based Instagram page under fire for filming women on streets without consent, police urged to act

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 09:00 AM IST

An Instagram account in Bengaluru faces backlash for sharing voyeuristic videos of women in areas like Church Street without consent.

A Bengaluru-based Instagram account is drawing widespread criticism and legal attention for allegedly uploading voyeuristic videos of women in public spaces, without their knowledge or consent. The page, which claims to be a "travel and street fashion" platform, is now under fire from netizens and activists for objectifying women under the guise of lifestyle content.

There is a social media outrage against a Bengaluru-based Instagram account for secretly filming women on streets and sharing on social media.
There is a social media outrage against a Bengaluru-based Instagram account for secretly filming women on streets and sharing on social media.

The account, which has amassed over 11,000 followers, has shared multiple videos capturing women walking on busy streets like Church Street and Koramangala, often filmed from disturbing angles. Some clips even show women appearing visibly uncomfortable as the camera follows them. Despite this, the content continues to be posted, primarily to generate engagement.

In its bio, the account describes itself as, "Exploring the world through travel, luxurious cars and street fashion. A platform curated to inspire, not to impress – with respect to all.”

Bengaluru college student calls out the account

The issue came to light after a young Bengaluru student discovered a video of herself on the account. The clip, filmed without her permission, went viral, subjecting her to unwanted attention and harassment online. In a video shared on Reddit, the student tearfully describes how she pleaded with the account’s owner to take down the video but was ignored, even after reporting the content through several Instagram profiles.

“I didn’t even know someone had recorded me until I started receiving creepy messages,” she said in the video. “It’s scary and humiliating.”

Her story has triggered a wave of anger, with thousands on social media demanding the account be reported, banned, and legally investigated. Many users commented with terms like “creep,” “harassment,” and “digital stalking,” while tagging @BlrCityPolice and the cybercrime cell to step in.

In May this year, Bengaluru police arrested a 27-year-old accountant for running an anonymous Instagram handle that posted similar voyeuristic clips—this time filmed on the Namma Metro. Investigations revealed he had secretly recorded 13 different videos of women during his daily commute and uploaded them for public consumption.

Bengaluru-based Instagram page under fire for filming women on streets without consent, police urged to act
