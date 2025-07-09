‘If this is becoming normal…’: Bengaluru student after non-consensual video goes viral

In an unexpected development, a video of a young woman pleading for help is going viral on social media platform Reddit, in which she asks for another video of her - filmed in Bengaluru - to be taken down from Instagram. Bengaluru student's video filmed in Church Street goes viral: Despite repeatedly reaching out to the account owner, the woman’s pleas were ignored.

The young woman, a student in Bengaluru, found herself at the centre of a digital storm after a video of her, filmed without her knowledge or consent, was uploaded to Instagram and quickly went viral. The video triggered a wave of online harassment, with the woman receiving several messages — some of which were vulgar, she said.

According to the woman, the video was posted on a popular Instagram account that frequently shares candid street clips. The footage, which appeared to be taken in a public place, showed the woman going about her day — but the manner in which it was shot drew significant online attention, rapidly pushing it into viral territory.

Despite repeatedly reaching out to the account owner and reporting the video through multiple Instagram accounts, the woman’s pleas were ignored, she says in the video.

The woman has since taken matters into her own hands, uploading a video message - reshared on Reddit - in which she describes the ordeal and asks the public for support. It quickly gained traction, with many users expressing outrage and calling for stronger accountability for digital harassment.

She further urged Instagram to take stronger action against users who ignore takedown requests and post content that violates others’ privacy.

Support for her grow online with the Reddit thread blowing up with messages of solidarity.

Social media reacts

“Go to church street and there are tons of “photographers” there who take “random portraits”, these buggers don’t care about privacy of others and post it without a worry,” a comment said.

“Contact and file a case with cyber police they will take action like similar incident happened before where they used to post videos in metro n they got arrested..,” another replied.

However, several expressed confusion on the legality of the situation, with one writing, “Yeah I understand your concern. But it’s a public place. And Videography in public places is allowed by Indian laws. I’m not sure how the person is breaking law here? Can anyone explain?”

Many users also disagreed with her statement bringing up the ongoing language row in Bengaluru - "while we are out there fighting for languages".

“I support you in this fight. However, what is the need to bring language issues here. Language issues are legitimate. Don't mix up the unrelated issues,” a user shared.

“Honey, I was with you all the way until you mentioned about fighting for language. This is a kind of attitude that your problem is more important and someone else's problem is irrelevant,” another posted.

As of now, Instagram has not commented on the situation, and HT.com could not independently verify the video shared on Reddit.

(If you or someone you know is facing online harassment, you can contact the Cyber Crime Cell at cybercrime.gov.in or dial 112 in India for immediate help.)