‘Where is the end to this loot?': Bengaluru cab rider claims 117 booking turned 187 bill, Namma Yatri responds

As concerns mount over rising commute costs in Bengaluru, mobility app Namma Yatri is facing criticism from users who allege they are being charged more than what is shown at the time of booking. A Bengaluru man alleged that he was overcharged by a cab driver. (Unsplash)

One such complaint came from a user named Vijay, who took to social media to share his experience with the app. He claimed he was shown a fare of ₹117 while booking a cab but was asked to pay ₹187 at the end of the ride. Posting a screenshot as evidence, he wrote, “The cab service by @nammayatri has become loot service, ₹63 per km, totally unchecked. What’s with a ₹40 driver pick-up charge? Where is the end to this loot?”

Vijay tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, calling for immediate intervention. The post quickly drew attention from other users who echoed similar frustrations and raised questions over unregulated fare hikes.

Namma Yatri responds

Responding to the post, Namma Yatri clarified that their fare system is based on government-approved guidelines. In a reply, the company said:

“Hi Vijay, as discussed, we understand your concern. Please be informed that our fares follow government-approved guidelines and may vary based on traffic, demand, and peak hours. We appreciate your understanding.”

Despite the clarification, the user maintained that the additional charges, particularly the “driver pick-up fee” were unjustified.

The complaint sparked a broader conversation on social media, with other users questioning the logic behind extra charges and calling for tighter regulation.

One user sarcastically commented, “Driver pick-up charges? Seriously? What else is a cab supposed to do? Pick up via video conferencing?”

Another demanded policy changes. “This is becoming insane. Bring back bike taxis. We need shared rides in cabs and autos until public transport is more accessible. Look at Mumbai, shared autos work so smoothly there,” wrote a user.

A third user pointed out an unexplained fee. “Why is there a tip added? For what? Excellent service?”

The incident has reignited calls for regulations on app-based cab fares, with many users urging the Karnataka government to step in and cap dynamic pricing. Several have also demanded the return of bike taxis and the introduction of shared ride options to make urban commuting more affordable.