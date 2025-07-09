Berlin to set up business outpost in Bengaluru as ties with Karnataka deepen: Report

Bengaluru is set to strengthen its international start-up and innovation credentials with a new cross-continental partnership as Berlin will establish a business liaison office in the city by next year, marking its first such presence in India and only its third worldwide after New York and Beijing, news agency PTI reported. Karnataka's ITBT minister Priyank Kharge with Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Mayor and Senator for Economic Affairs, and other officials in Bengaluru.(X)

This development comes as part of a formal declaration of intent signed between the State of Berlin and the Government of Karnataka. The announcement was made by Karnataka’s Minister for IT, Biotechnology, and Electronics, Priyank Kharge, who shared the news on social media platform X.

The agreement, forged under Karnataka’s Global Innovation Alliance initiative, aims to connect the start-up ecosystems of both regions more closely. The focus will be on facilitating start-up exchanges, offering soft-landing support for entrepreneurs, and building joint capacities in advanced technology and research.

“This partnership under Karnataka’s Global Innovation Alliance, will reduce the distance between Berlin and Bengaluru by enabling start-up exchange, soft-landing support and deeper tech and innovation collaboration,” Kharge posted. He emphasized that collaboration will zero in on high-growth sectors including Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Life Sciences, and Digitalisation—domains where both cities boast global reputations.

Kharge added, “We will soon institutionalise this partnership through a joint steering committee and dedicated nodal points on both sides to track progress, co-create programs and ensure outcome-based delivery."

The agreement was signed in the presence of Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Mayor and Senator for Economic Affairs, who is currently leading a 25-member trade delegation on a mission to Bengaluru and Delhi. She confirmed Berlin’s plan to set up a formal business representation in the Karnataka capital, positioning the city as a key partner for Germany in South Asia.

The delegation includes top leaders such as Stefan Franzke, CEO of Berlin Partner for Business and Technology; Jeannine Koch, head of the media association medianet berlinbrandenburg eV; and Berol Bicer from the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Over two days in Bengaluru, the group will visit leading institutions like Infosys, RV College of Engineering, and IIM Bangalore, while engaging with major industry bodies including NASSCOM.

(With inputs from PTI)