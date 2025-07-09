‘What North Indians think…’: Bengaluru woman's viral reel on language row gets laughs on social media. Watch

In the midst of the ongoing language row in Bengaluru, popular content creator Deesha Umesh has taken the internet by storm with a viral video that offers comic relief on the issue. Titled “What North Indians Think Bangaloreans Do Every Day”, the reel is a full-blown parody that playfully exaggerates the stereotype of native Bengalureans "attacking" outsiders for not speaking Kannada.

The video showed Deesha saying the typical lines “Kannada baralva?” and “Kannad alla Kannada”, said by pro-Kannada people and locals targeting Hindi speakers. It showed a satirical day-in-the-life where the ‘Bengalurean’ behaved amicably with Kannada speakers and differently with ‘North Indians’.

The parody has received widespread praise for its humour. Many applauded the video for breaking the tension around the issue.

“So true! Bangalore is so different than they are trying to portray on SM! If it was so intolerant, we wouldn’t be having so many North Indians here,” a user replied.

“Damn! The urge to send this to all my northie friends,” another reply read.

"They love watching "Emily in paris" learning French, they watch "English Vinglish" Sridevi is learning English n give award but Kannada kali antha book kotrenu kaliyalla," a user commented.

“I don't think any of these instances are wrong I have faced this type of behavior,” another said.