Nikhil Kamath invests in Bengaluru’s Cafe Amudham, rival to Rameshwaram Cafe

Nikhil Kamath has invested an undisclosed amount in Cafe Amudham – a chain of eateries serving traditional South Indian fare in Bengaluru and Delhi. According to a report in Indian Startup News, the Zerodha billionaire has invested somewhere between ₹4-5 crore in the brand, but the exact amount is not immediately clear. Nikhil Kamath has invested in Cafe Amudham, a chain of eateries that started in Bengaluru.

HT.com has reached out to Nikhil Kamath for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

About Cafe Amudham

Cafe Amudham, led by co-founder and CEO Priyanka Rudrappa, launched in Bengaluru in 2022. Three years later, it operates eight outlets across Delhi and Bengaluru.

The chain of eateries is sometimes pegged as a rival to Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Cafe. But while the two popular chains may serve similar cuisine, a source told Indian Startup News that they operate very differently. Cafe Amudham is trying to expand quickly across multiple Indian cities, unlike Rameshwaram Cafe.

“Cafe Amudham is more of a QSR game which does what a McDonald’s and similar eating joints do. They open multiple outlets in different cities and expand fast,” the source told ISN.

Nikhil Kamath’s investment in food chains

Interestingly, the topic of Rameshwaram Cafe and the revenue it generates had come up in Nikhil Kamath’s podcast two years ago, when Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar spoke about the iconic chain.

Kumar revealed that each Rameshwaram Cafe outlet does business of ₹4.5 crore a month – bringing their monthly earning to more than ₹50 crore. “With decent margins and all?” Kamath had questioned, to which Kumar replied in the affirmative.

Nikhil Kamath has backed food brands in the past well. Notably, he is an investor in Subko Coffee Roaster and Third Wave, as well as the online meat and seafood brand Licious.