36 days to go: Tejasvi Surya launches countdown to Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, seeks accountability

With repeated delays plaguing the long-awaited launch of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has launched a public countdown campaign, urging authorities to stick to the latest promised opening date of August 15. Bengaluru South MP Teajsvi Surya

Also Read - ‘Where is the end to this loot?': Bengaluru cab rider claims ₹117 booking turned ₹187 bill, Namma Yatri responds

Take a look at the post

In a post on social media platform X, Surya announced a “T-minus 36” tracker on Monday, calling on citizens and officials to hold the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) accountable for its own timeline.

“During a public meeting at Lalbagh last Saturday, BMRCL MD committed that the Yellow Line would likely open before August 15. We must ensure that such commitments are honored,” Surya wrote.

“Starting today, we’ll run a countdown to track progress, T-36 to #YellowLineOpenMadi,” he added.

Why the Yellow Line is still not open?

Despite trial runs and partial readiness, the 19.15-kilometre line — connecting RV Road to Bommasandra via major hubs like Jayadeva, Central Silk Board, and Electronics City, is still not operational. Only three trains are currently available for the Yellow Line, meaning trains can operate only at 25-minute intervals, far below ideal frequency.

The line also features driverless trains, which require clearance from an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA). This certification is expected by July 7 or 8, after which BMRCL can approach the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for a final inspection and approval.

Also Read - Bengaluru teens on two-wheeler snatch ₹50 lakh worth of gold from woman, caught within hours

If these procedures go smoothly, BMRCL has tentatively scheduled the line’s opening for the August 15.

Frustrated by a series of missed deadlines over the past year, Surya said public patience is running out and that transparency and accountability from public institutions like BMRCL are crucial.

“We will stand with BMRCL to support them in their work, but deadlines matter. Bengaluru’s tech corridor deserves efficient, timely mass transit,” he said.