Eight seriously injured after bus collided with stationary truck in Goregaon

Mumbai: At least eight people were seriously injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck on Sewri-Dindoshi route early on Friday. The left portion on the front side of the bus was severely damaged.

The injured included the driver and conductor of the bus, which belonged to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST),

BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant said, “When the bus arrived near Vanrai police station in Goregaon, a private car suddenly came in front of the bus from the service road. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a stationary truck parked on the left side of the road.”

There were fewer passengers in the bus since it was early morning.

The left portion on the front side of the bus was severely damaged. The injured were taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital for primary treatment.

The injured passengers were identified as Ashraf Sahid Husen (66), Sitaram Gaikwad (60) Bharti Mandavkar (56), Sudhakar Rewale (57), Pochiya Naresh Kanpochi (30) and Amit Yadav (35).