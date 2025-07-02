AIIMS gut doctor reveals 5 science backed changes that happen when you quit sugar for 30 days: Liver fat starts to drop

Sugar is a bittersweet addition to your diet. While the instant gratification you have after consuming a sugary treat feels like heaven, the harms of it are well-known. According to Harvard Health, while consuming small amounts and occasionally is not harmful, problems occur when you consume too much added sugar, that is, sugar that food manufacturers add to products to increase flavour or extend shelf life. When you quit sugar for one month, there are noticeable health changes. (Shutterstock)

But, what if you were to quit sugar for a month? What would happen inside your body? According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, there will be health changes that would lead to some very noticeable lowered disease risks.

What happens when you quit sugar for 30 days?

In an Instagram post shared on July 1, Dr Sethi revealed the changes your body goes through when you quit sugar for 30 days. He listed 5 health benefits based on science and explained how the change occurs. He wrote, “No fluff. No noise. Just what works. What happens when you quit sugar for one month? As a GI doctor, here is what's backed by science.”

1. Changes in the liver

According to Dr Sethi, when you stop consuming sugar for 30 days, your liver fat starts to drop, helping heal fatty liver.

2. Kidney function improves

The gastroenterologist stressed that after quitting sugar, your kidney function improves, especially if you are insulin resistant or pre-diabetic.

3. Lower inflammation risks

Additionally, he pointed out that the inflammation in your arteries goes down, which can benefit your heart health.

4. Brain fog reduces

If you are someone who deals with brain fog, quitting sugar might help you. “You may notice clearer thinking and better focus,” Dr Sethi pointed out.

5. Immunity booster

Lastly, quitting sugar consumption for 30 days will help your immune system get stronger because sugar weakens white blood cells, and you will retain more key minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.