Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 7 foods to eat if you have fatty liver: Sardines to broccoli sprouts

Olivia Haas, a gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist, regularly shares health insights on her Instagram profile. From guiding post-surgery recovery to recommending foods that support liver health, her page is a rich source of practical, nutrition-focused tips. Also read | Fatty liver diet: Nutritionist shares top 5 foods for liver detox, reducing fat Know what to eat when you have fatty liver.(Image by Unsplash)

On March 15, Olivia specifically addressed what to eat when dealing with elevated liver enzymes and the absence of a gallbladder. “No gallbladder and diagnosed with fatty liver? I got you! Swipe right to discover how to use food as medicine to start improving your liver health,” she wrote.

1. Bitter foods

They help in supporting fat digestion, aiding the bile flow and boosting liver detoxification via bile.

2. Choline

Choline is vital for bile production and flow and also helps in supporting fat and cholesterol metabolism. It should be consumed for removing fat from the liver and helping prevent fat buildup in the liver. Also read | Harvard uni’s liver specialist ranks 10 foods for fatty liver on a scale of 1 to 10: Ripe bananas to green tea

3. Broccoli sprouts

Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, broccoli sprouts support phase II liver detoxification and boosting glutathione. Broccoli sprouts also have high concentration of sulphoraphane.

4. Lean animal protein

Rich in amino acids that support liver detoxification, lean animal protein helps in enhancing enzymes that help reduce liver fat accumulation and oxidative stress.

5. Cruciferous vegetables

They are rich in compounds that support phase I and phase II liver detoxification by eliminating toxins. They also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Sardines

Sardines have high concentrations of omega 3s and help reduce liver fat accumulation, improve insulin sensitivity, and fat metabolism. High in B12, sardines also help reduce liver fat accumulation and phase II liver detox- methylation where most struggle with history of gallbladder issues. They are also rich in taurine and help improve fat metabolism, reduce liver fat, and improve insulin sensitivity. Also read | Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 5 foods to 'save your gallbladder', reduce pain and dissolve gallstones

7. Soluble fibre

It is a natural binding source for toxins, waste and excess hormones helping to excrete from the body preventing reabsorption by taking stress off the liver. It's also a natural binding source and well tolerated for issues like bile acid diarrhea and bile reflux.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.