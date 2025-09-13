Nutritionist explains why skin becomes saggy after weight loss, suggests 3 hacks to prevent it

Reaching your desired weight goal is a major achievement, especially for those who have been working to lose weight for a long time. But weight loss, particularly for obese individuals, can come with the side effect of loose and saggy skin. The skin loses its firmness and may appear creased, wrinkled, or jiggly due to increased softness. Weight loss causes the skin to sag. (Representative Image: Pexel)

But, this side effect can be minimised by following some key habits that support skin elasticity and improve firmness.

Dr Shikha Singh, a clinical nutritionist who often shares insights on fitness, revealed in an August 12 Instagram post why skin sags after weight loss and how one can avoid it.

Why does skin sag after weight loss?

Dr Singh drew an interesting analogy to explain why skin sags. She took two balloons, one in a normal deflated state, and the other that she inflated and then released all the air from. The balloon that had been inflated appeared wrinkled compared to the one that was not filled. According to Dr Singh, the same principle applies to our fat cells.

She explained in Hindi, “This is what happens with our fat cells. When we gain weight, fat fills up in our fat cells and they expand. When we lose weight, the fat leaves, and the fat cells shrink, but they don’t return to their original shape. Fat cells stay ready so that if we gain weight again, they can quickly store fat again.”

How to avoid loose skin?



To maintain skin firmness after losing weight, Dr Singh recommended adding protein to every meal. Second, she suggested drinking three litres of water throughout the day to stay well hydrated. And lastly, she advised staying active by doing 30-45 minutes of brisk walking daily and including strength training after weight loss.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.