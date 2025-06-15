Can blood donation lead to weight gain in obese people? Doctor busts 4 myths

While obesity is a growing health concern, many individuals with obesity hesitate to donate blood, largely due to widespread myths and misconceptions surrounding the process. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, director, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj busted several myths related to obesity and blood donation and shared facts. Read more to know. Also read | Could blood donation reduce diabetes risk, benefit heart health? New study answers Blood donation can help obese people manage weight issues.(Unsplash)

Myth 1: Obese individuals cannot donate blood.

Fact: Many obese individuals are eligible to donate blood, provided they meet the standard criteria such as age, health status, and weight requirements set by blood donation organizations.

Myth 2: Blood from obese donors is inferior.

Fact: The quality of blood is not determined by the donor's weight. Both plasma and whole blood from obese and non-obese donors can be equally viable for transfusions, provided they are free from infectious diseases and other health issues.

Myth 3: Blood donation causes weight gain.

Fact: Blood donation does not lead to significant weight gain. The body’s metabolism and dietary habits are the primary factors influencing weight, not the act of donating blood.

Myth 4: Plasma donation is not suitable for obese donors.

Fact: Plasma donation can be done safely by obese individuals. In fact, people with higher body fat percentages may have higher plasma volumes, making them eligible to donate more frequently.

FAQs about blood donation

Eligibility criteria: Donors must be at least 18 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and generally be in good health. Specific weight limits may vary by organization, but these limits often accommodate many obese individuals.

Health benefits of donating blood: Regular blood donation can have health benefits, including the reduction of iron overload and potential cardiovascular health advantages. For obese donors, this may aid in managing weight and overall health. Also read | World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know

Frequency of donation: Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, while plasma can be donated more frequently (every 28 days). This allows individuals to regularly contribute to their communities and perhaps foster a sense of purpose in their health journey.

Community impact: Engaging obese individuals in blood donation can help address blood supply shortages, particularly in diverse communities. Awareness campaigns can help dispel myths and encourage participation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.