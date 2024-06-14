World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Donating blood is a noble task, and it also comes with multiple health benefits. Blood transfusion is done to treat multiple health disorders such as anemia, cancer, etc. People are urged to donate healthy blood as it helps in a steady supply of blood for the healthcare industry. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment. However, donating blood is a double bonanza--it helps the one donating blood, as well as the one receiving it. As we celebrate the important day today, here are a few things that we should know. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment.

Surprising health benefits of donating blood:

Boosts heart health:

Donating blood helps in boosting cardiovascular health. It reduces the viscosity of blood, which further helps in alleviating the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Blood donation helps in keeping a healthier flow of blood, which reduces the strain on the heart.

Reduces iron stores:

Excessive iron in the blood can lead to hemochromatosis – a condition that can cause damage to organs such as heart and liver. When we donate blood regularly, the excess iron is depleted, which contributes to overall health.

Production of new blood cells:

After donating blood, the body works in replenishing for the blood loss. This helps in the production of new blood cells and further helps in boosting the body's capacity to produce new cells and perform tasks effectively.

Free health screening:

Before blood donation, it is mandatory to go through a basic health checkup, including pulse, blood pressure, body temperature, and hemoglobin levels. This can help us to become more aware of our body, and address any health issue, if its present.

Improves psychological well-being

Knowing that the blood we have donated can save a life, or help a person in a critical situation gives us a psychological boost, and makes us feel better.