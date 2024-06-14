 World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 12:32 PM IST

World Blood Donor Day 2024: From boosting heart health to enhancing the production of new blood cells, here are a few reasons to donate blood regularly.

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Donating blood is a noble task, and it also comes with multiple health benefits. Blood transfusion is done to treat multiple health disorders such as anemia, cancer, etc. People are urged to donate healthy blood as it helps in a steady supply of blood for the healthcare industry. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment. However, donating blood is a double bonanza--it helps the one donating blood, as well as the one receiving it. As we celebrate the important day today, here are a few things that we should know.

Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment.
Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment.

ALSO READ: World Blood Donor Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about World Blood Donor Day

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Surprising health benefits of donating blood:

Boosts heart health:

Donating blood helps in boosting cardiovascular health. It reduces the viscosity of blood, which further helps in alleviating the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Blood donation helps in keeping a healthier flow of blood, which reduces the strain on the heart.

Reduces iron stores:

Excessive iron in the blood can lead to hemochromatosis – a condition that can cause damage to organs such as heart and liver. When we donate blood regularly, the excess iron is depleted, which contributes to overall health.

Production of new blood cells:

After donating blood, the body works in replenishing for the blood loss. This helps in the production of new blood cells and further helps in boosting the body's capacity to produce new cells and perform tasks effectively.

Free health screening:

Before blood donation, it is mandatory to go through a basic health checkup, including pulse, blood pressure, body temperature, and hemoglobin levels. This can help us to become more aware of our body, and address any health issue, if its present.

Improves psychological well-being

Knowing that the blood we have donated can save a life, or help a person in a critical situation gives us a psychological boost, and makes us feel better.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On