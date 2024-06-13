World Blood Donor Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Blood donation is a noble task, and is used to treat various medical conditions, such as blood loss, Anemia and cancer. In the process of blood donation, usually a person donates blood to the blood bank or to an organisation that collects blood for transfusion. Blood donation is an important task required for the constant supply of healthy blood for the healthcare industry. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to urge more people to donate blood. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14.(Photo by Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash)

ALSO READ: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Surprising health benefits of donating blood

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Date:

Every year, World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14. This year, World Blood Donor Day falls on Friday.

History:

In 1940, a scientist called Richard Lower performed blood transfusion between two dogs without any ill effects. This breakthrough allowed the development of modern blood transfusion techniques and made blood donation and transfusion a regular procedure in the healthcare sector. In 2005, The World Health Assembly announced June 14 to be observed as World Blood Donor Day every year. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

The theme of this year's World Blood Donor Day Is - 20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors. World Blood Donor Day is observed with the intention of raising awareness about the importance of donating blood and supporting communities. The day also urges people to donate blood to help the constant supply of healthy blood for the healthcare industry. "The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and honour the profound impact on both patients and donors. It is also a timely moment to address continued challenges and accelerate progress towards a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible," wrote the World Health Organisation on their official website.