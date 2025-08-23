Surya Namaskar to Naukasana: 5 yoga poses for weight management and improving core strength

Maintaining weight requires as much dedication as losing it. Even after hitting the desired weight goal, keeping up with regular exercise prevents you from regaining the lost weight. While traditional workouts may have you sweating it out on stair climbers or treadmills at the gym, there are also alternative ways to stay active and support your daily goal of burning calories. Yoga is one such mindful practice that can be incorporated into your routine. Yoga helps to meet your weight loss goals. (Representational pic: Shutterstock)

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, told HT Lifestyle that yoga helps not only in weight management but also in improving core stability.

“Some yoga asanas work in deep within the body to aid in weight management; at the same time, they improve core stability," he explained. "As you practice them regularly and mindfully, you will see that these postures not only strengthen muscles but also bring light and energy to your day.”

The yoga expert shared 5 yoga asanas that help in aiding your weight loss goals:

1. Surya Namaskara:

Surya Namaskara helps tone your muscles. (Shutterstock)

Surya Namaskar is a series of graceful postures which work on all major muscle groups.

The flow, which includes 12 steps, has forward bends, backwards stretches, and balance poses that engage the core the whole time. It helps blood move better, warms the body, and gradually makes it easier to bend and stretch.

When practised every day at a steady pace, it tones the abdomen, improves posture and lifts overall energy.

2. Kapalbhati:

Kapalbhati is an energetic breathing exercise which also works the ab muscles.

I. Vam Bhag (left side): This practice is performed by closing the right nostril, and the left is the breather. It works when practised on an empty stomach. Also, it helps to quiet the overactive thoughts and achieve a balanced mental state.

II. Dakshini Bhag (right side): This variation is of a practice which closes the left nostril and breathes through the right. It directs energy to the body’s active side.

3. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Naukasana includes doing a V-shape with your torso and legs.(Shutterstock)

Naukasana works on reducing belly fat while also making the core strong.

In a sitting position with legs outstretched, lift both feet and extend the arms by the sides of the knees, which must be kept straight.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds and do 5 sets in the morning and evening, which reports great results.

It is also very important that you do this on an empty stomach, with a steady breath.

Over time, Naukasana shapes the abdomen and also helps improve balance and stamina.

4. Santulanasana:

Santulanasana, which in turn builds crew strength, steadiness, and stamina. Start in a plank position with palms firmly on the mat and feet together. For an advanced version try alternate finger lift while still in the plank. This harder version also improves balance and works the nervous system. Practicing it regularly, especially in the morning on an empty stomach, helps build strength, keep the mind calm, and improve posture.

5. Dwi Paad Koundinyasana:

It is a trial of core power and control. From a stable position similar to a plank, bring both knees resting on the same elbow, feet together. Once done, smoothly extend the legs out.

This pose, specifically, strengthens the arms, shoulders, and belly muscles.

At first, it may seem difficult. However, over time, as one continues regular practice, the handling power, focus, and concentration increase.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.