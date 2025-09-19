Tea vendor killed as PCR van rams his stall, two cops arrested as local allege drunk driving

A 55-year-old tea vendor was killed early Thursday when a Delhi Police PCR van allegedly crashed into his stall while he slept beside it in New Delhi’s Mandir Marg area. The PCR van that crashed into a tea stall on Panchkuian Road where early Thursday killing the tea vendor who was sleeping beside his stall. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Police said the accident occurred after the van’s driver, a constable, mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brakes. But locals and eyewitnesses alleged that the two policemen in the vehicle were “heavily intoxicated” at the time.

The constable, identified as Kimesh, and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who accompanied him were on duty. Both have been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, besides being suspended from service, senior officers said.

The victim, Gangaram Tiwari, was sleeping next to his tea stall, which was set up on a ramp-like structure in a narrow lane that also houses a small temple and a parking area. The speeding PCR van, a white Ertiga PCR, struck the ramp, crushed Tiwari, and came to a halt atop the his tea stall. The impact was so severe that Tiwari died on the spot.

Police said the accident occurred around 5am, and the control was alerted at 5.30am. Senior officers said Kimesh might have dozed off and mistakenly stepped on the accelerator while out on a routine van inspection.

Locals rushed out of nearby makeshift homes on hearing the loud crash and staged a protest at the lane, accusing the policemen of drink driving.

“People had gathered around them, and the policeman could barely stand,” said Mahant Bholagiri, the head priest of the nearby temple. “We all know policemen often come near the parking area to drink. When we checked their vehicle, we found a liquor bottle. As the crowd began shouting, other policemen arrived, took the two away, and removed the van. I’ve known Tiwari for years; he sold tea outside my temple for over 15 years. He was an honest man with five children… he did not deserve this.”

Tiwari was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police teams and forensic experts later arrived to collect samples.

Originally from Gonda, Tiwari had lived in Delhi for 15–20 years without a permanent home. He and his son, Sukumar, usually slept near the stall or in parked tempos. Tiwari was disabled -- he lost one leg to polio in his childhood and the other to injuries in a road accident about 10-15 years ago.

At the spot, Tiwari’s uncle, Rajinder Tiwari, said, “He earlier used to sell snacks on a cart but had lost everything after the road accident in 2014-15. He then came to Delhi and started this tea stall. He slept there only and managed to save and send about ₹12,000 home to Gonda every month to his wife and children.”

Rajinder said the family had been searching for a groom for Gangaram’s daughter. “I was working near Ashram when I heard about the accident. I rushed over and saw the stall destroyed, with a police van parked nearby. They wouldn’t let me look inside the van. Everyone there said Gangaram had been killed by a drunk policeman. I’ve seen the chowki in this area—we all know policemen drink there. What am I supposed to tell his wife and children now?” he said.

He added that Gangaram’s younger son is speech-impaired, while Sukumar, the elder son, was at work at the time of the crash. “My father and I would send money to our mother so she could run the house. We were saving for my sister’s wedding. Who will help us now? There were at least two drunk policemen inside the van. Police should take action against everyone involved. My father was only sleeping… that too inside his shop,” Sukumar said.

Police have denied the allegations of intoxication. DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said, “We had received a call around 5.30am about the accident. By the time we reached there, the man had lost his life. We have suspended both policemen involved. We also took them for a medical examination…”

He later added, “As per the medical examination, no liquor traces could be found in either personnel.”

.