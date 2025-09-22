Navratri special | From Kuttu Tart to Turmeric Latte and Tofu Schnitzel Wraps, fasting delights goes global

A delicious revolution is taking over dining tables. The traditional vrat ka khana, long defined by kuttu atta and sabudana, is undergoing a rapid transformation. This shift is not just about new recipes; it’s a strategic blend of global culinary inspiration, rediscovery of hyper-regional Indian ingredients, and booming consumer demand. Navratri platter has got international with chefs innovating modern dishes with traditional ingredients “Fusion is no longer niche—it’s mainstream,” says celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. “Restaurants and chefs are increasingly blending world flavours with Indian ingredients. Think Indo-Italian, Indo-Mexican, Indo-Korean, etc. The younger generation, especially, is seeking novelty as much as comfort,” he adds. International inspiration

Egg free Akuri Toast at Pause Cafe, Mumbai

The most visible trend is the seamless integration of international cuisines into fasting food, all while adhering to sattvik guidelines. Pooja Masurkar, founding chef and culinary innovator at Pause Cafe in Mumbai, has curated a Navratri-friendly bouquet of internationally inspired dishes and plant-based recipes. “Eggless Akuri Toast, Tropical Smoothie Bowl, Rainbow Salad Rolls, Thecha Cheese Grill, Plant-Based Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Mediterranean Bowl with Kodo Millet Tabbouleh, Tofu Schnitzel Wrap, and Jackfruit Makhani are some of the reimagined comfort foods with nourishing, plant-powered twists. We’ve also added Tahini Date Coffee and Turmeric Latte, available with vegan milk options,” she says.

Traditional Navratri Thal at Cafe Delhi Heights

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has introduced a modern menu using traditional ingredients. “Balancing tradition and innovation, we have come up with Jaggery Phirni with Makhana Praline, Kuttu Tacos with Fruit Filling, Sabudana Waffles, and Samak Sushi with Shakarkandi and Peanut Thecha,” says pastry chef Anand Ale. Danbro By Mr Brown, which has bakeries in Delhi-NCR and UP, says demand has fuelled innovation since it ventured into fasting food two years ago. “Our platter comprises Singhara cookies, along with Kuttu Potato, Paneer, Paneer Makhani, and Coconut Tarts. This year, we introduced Kuttu-Khoya, Kuttu-Mewa Barfi, and Kuttu Laddoo,” says its founder, Tanushree Gupta. Fusion of desi and global Chef Nittin, who runs the Pack-n-Chew restaurant in Lucknow, offers a tasty fusion menu alongside the traditional phalhari options. “As a chef, it’s my duty to innovate and churn out surprises. Our fusion fasting food now includes Kung Pao Paneer, Lotus Stem Honey Chilli, Chilly Paneer and Potato Wedges,” he says.

Paneer and Peanut Satay at Gaia, Bengaluru

Inspired by Indian regional flavours and global delights, Chef Shreyas Bhat, Culinary Director at Gaia in Bengaluru, has introduced Paneer-Peanut Seekh Kebab, Flourless Potato and Pumpkin Gnocchi, Beetroot Carpaccio with Kuttu Crisps and Orange Vinaigrette, and Flourless Potato Gnocchi with Navratri basil pesto this year. “On the regional side, we’ve brought dishes like Hara Sabudana Khichdi with toasted coconut, Paneer Tomato Curry with Singhara Roti, and Sabudana and Lotus Seed Kheer,” he adds. Healthy without guilt

Chef Amrita Raichand believes the health aspect and nutritional value should be considered alongside taste and innovation. “There is no problem with binging once in a while without feeling guilty. For that, we have so many healthy and tasty options that we can draw from international and regional cuisines, like Thai-Inspired Raw Papaya and Peanut Salad, Apple Pomegranate Ginger Cooler, and Sweet Potato Walnut Tikki, among others.” Spin to desi dishes Parallel to this global journey is a deeper, more nuanced dive into India’s own culinary map. For the upcoming season, MasterChef India-fame Sachin Khatwani is working on new ideas. “I worked on Falahari Dosa with potato filling, which can be served with peanut podi and coriander coconut chutney. It is very South Indian and equally delightful as a wholesome, gluten-free meal beyond the festive season. Paneer Makhana Makhni with Kuttu Ki Roti and Sweet Potato and Sabudana Papad Chaat is also very doable at home,” he says. Café Delhi Heights’ Culinary Director, Chef Ashish Singh, has given modern twists to traditional fasting dishes, including Singhade ke Atte ki Kadhi, Seb ka Halwa, Sabudana Fresh Fruit Pudding, and Samak Rice Biryani. “These small changes make fasting food more interesting for everyone while keeping the original taste and tradition alive,” says Ashish. Loya’s special menu at Taj West End, Bengaluru, includes Dahi Kraal, Phaldari Chaat, Mawa Mewe ke Seekh, Sabudana Khichadi, Kuttu Kadhi, Singade ki Subzi paired with Kuttu Pooris, and Jhangore ki Kheer. Sous Chef Swapan Giri from Sonargaon Taj Bengal in Kolkata says, “Here in Kolkata, locals prefer shudh homemade food, and those who dine with us prefer Sabudana Khichdi, Pios (kheer) with fasting rice, or Rawa Halwa. They don’t like to experiment much, and those who don’t fast go on a binging spree.”

Thai-Inspired Papaya & Peanut Salad by Chef Amrita Raichand

Thai-Inspired Papaya & Peanut Salad by Chef Amrita Raichand Ingredients: • Raw papaya – 1 cup (julienned) • Roasted peanuts – 2 tbsp (crushed) • Lime juice – 1 tbsp • Green chilli – 1 (finely chopped) • Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp (chopped) • Honey – 1 tsp (optional) • Sendha namak – a pinch Method: In a bowl, mix papaya, peanuts, chilli, and coriander. Add lime juice, honey, and salt. Toss well. Garnish with extra peanuts. Add a few pomegranate pearls for a colour pop and sweetness.

Falhari Dosa by Chef Sachin Khatwani