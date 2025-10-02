Nutritionist shares 6 smart snacking swaps to keep kids energised through the day

Nutrition is crucial during childhood, as it significantly influences physical growth, cognitive development, and emotional well-being. What children eat in their early years lays the foundation for lifelong health and learning. However, as busy families juggle hectic schedules, processed snacks often make their way into lunchboxes, frequently masked as healthy options. Unfortunately, these snacks are usually loaded with sugar, sodium, and artificial additives, leading to energy crashes and mood swings. What are good snacks for kids to boost their energy?(Adobe Stock)

To combat this, health educator and nutritionist Bipasa Giri advocates for mindful snacking. By making a few smart swaps, parents can help their kids stay energised and focused throughout the day, the nutrition expert tells Health Shots:

6 snacks to keep kids energised all day

Let's explore six easy and nutritious alternatives to unhealthy snacks:

Fruit with nut butter instead of candy bars

Nutrient-rich fuel: Apples are high in fibre and vitamin C, while nut butter packs protein and healthy fats.

Apples are high in fibre and vitamin C, while nut butter packs protein and healthy fats. Sustained energy: This combination helps to maintain steady energy levels and prevents the sharp sugar crashes that often come from indulging in candy bars.

This combination helps to maintain steady energy levels and prevents the sharp sugar crashes that often come from indulging in candy bars. How to make it: Slice an apple and spread a thin layer of almond or peanut butter on it. If your school is nut-free, try sunflower seed butter or pumpkin seed butter for a delicious twist!

2. Peanut salad instead of potato chips

Packed with nutrition: Peanuts are rich in protein, iron, and healthy fats, while the veggies add vitamins and minerals.

Peanuts are rich in protein, iron, and healthy fats, while the veggies add vitamins and minerals. Crunchy and satisfying: A homemade peanut salad offers a satisfying crunch that rivals the crunch of potato chips, but with far more benefits.

A homemade peanut salad offers a satisfying crunch that rivals the crunch of potato chips, but with far more benefits. How to make it: Mix chopped cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and onions with roasted peanuts for a crunchy snack that keeps hunger at bay and keeps kids full for longer.

3. Beetroot smoothie instead of sugary drinks

Whole food goodness: Store-bought smoothies can be high in sugar. Still, a homemade beetroot smoothie is brimming with vitamins and minerals.

Store-bought smoothies can be high in sugar. Still, a homemade beetroot smoothie is brimming with vitamins and minerals. Nutrient booster: Beetroot supports eye health and is an excellent source of iron.

Beetroot supports eye health and is an excellent source of iron. How to make it: Blend chopped beetroot with milk (or a plant-based alternative) and a spoonful of peanut butter for a delightful and energising drink.

4. Roasted chickpeas instead of fried snacks

High in protein and fibre: Chickpeas provide slow-digesting carbohydrates, keeping energy levels stable without the empty calories found in fried snacks.

Chickpeas provide slow-digesting carbohydrates, keeping energy levels stable without the empty calories found in fried snacks. Flavorful crunch: They can be seasoned to taste, providing a satisfying crunchy snack without the guilt.

They can be seasoned to taste, providing a satisfying crunchy snack without the guilt. How to make it: Toss cooked chickpeas with olive oil and your choice of spices (such as paprika or garlic powder), then roast until crispy. This snack offers a delightful crunch and long-lasting energy.

5. Walnuts with dark chocolate instead of sugary treats

Sweetness: While candy can spike energy quickly, walnuts combined with a small piece of dark chocolate deliver healthy fats and antioxidants, with a touch of sweetness.

Boost your mood with this snack: not only does it boost your mood, but it also supports brain health and enhances bone strength.

How to make it: Grab a handful of walnuts and pair them with a square of dark chocolate for a satisfying treat that’s both delicious and beneficial for growing minds.

6. Cottage cheese with fruit instead of snack bars

Protein-packed: Cottage cheese is a fantastic source of protein and calcium. When combined with seasonal fruits, it becomes a delicious, nutritious snack.

Cottage cheese is a fantastic source of protein and calcium. When combined with seasonal fruits, it becomes a delicious, nutritious snack. Limit added sugars: Unlike many snack bars, this option is low in added sugars and crafted with real ingredients.

Unlike many snack bars, this option is low in added sugars and crafted with real ingredients. How to make it: Pair cottage cheese with a selection of seasonal fruits, such as berries, melon, or even chopped cucumbers, to create a refreshing and balanced snack.

How to build a smart snack routine

To help your kids get the most out of their snacks, consistency is key.