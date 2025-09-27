Durga Puja 2025: Snacks to carry with you while pandal hopping if you are on weight loss journey

Durga Puja 2025: Durga Puja celebrates the homecoming of Ma Durga to Earth, along with her children. Unlike Navratri, where devotees observe a day-long fast for the Goddess, Durga Puja celebration has a different meaning, which puts the elaborate feasting or the ‘mahabhoj’ (grand feast) in context. People are more likely to snack unmindfully as they go on pandal hopping. (Pexels)

In West Bengal, Ma Durga is viewed as not just a Goddess but also a daughter who is returning to her maternal home from Mount Kailash. So when a family member comes back home, a hearty feast is a must. Likewise, the same case applies here as well. Ma Durga's homecoming brings a lot of celebratory joy, and family, friends get together for pandal hopping and trying new foods. Since Shaktism is followed among devotees of Ma Durga and Ma Kali, non-vegetarian foods are permitted on puja days (barring Ashtami when you fast until pushpanjali and avoid rice and wheat).

The mahabhoj extends to a wide array of Bengali cuisine, from indulging in street foods like fish cutlet and egg roll while pandal hopping to setting down for a three-course lunch.

But while celebrating with a grand feast is ecstatic, it is also important not to get carried away and eat food mindfully. The puja days see a lot of calorie intake, as your meal time is already very heavy with big three-course meals, and while pandal hopping, many indulge in street foods, like phuchka, ghugni,etc. Every pandal has its own food stalls, which make it more tempting.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Madhura P. Behki, nutrition expert at Cult, to understand how to manage snacking as you go on pandal hopping. While there's nothing wrong with trying new foods at every pandal, for those who are on weight loss plans, they may benefit from carrying healthier snacks as they are pandal hopping. This way it balances if your lunch/ dinner meals are heavy. It's a double whammy on health if you eat high-calorie foods for both snacks while pandal hopping and the official lunch/dinner. So if you carry healthy snacks, you cut back on calories a bit.

Snacks for people to carry while pandal hopping

Walking from one pandal to another requires a lot of stamina, and you burn a lot of calories as well, which makes you more hungry and the pandal food stalls impossible to resist.

Madhura recommended three healthy snack ideas that you can pack and carry as you are pandal hopping. She said, “First snack is roasted makahna chat. It's low in fat and carbs but packed with fibre, keeping you full for long. Second is oats date laddoo, if you are craving something sweet. The fibre and natural sugar keep energy levels intact. Third is Greek yoghurt trail mix. It is rich in protein, healthy fats and probiotics, which is great to keep your gut happy and heart healthy too.”

Practical tips for a safe and healthy pandal hopping

Pandal hopping is the most anticipation experience. But it is also very energy-demanding, walking long distances on foot and standing in crowded queues.

Here are some tips Madhura suggested:

Carry a small snack kit: A zip pouch with dry fruits, a protein bar, and a water bottle goes a long way. It also reduces the impulsive snacking urge in every pandal. Stay hydrated: Dehydration is common with long outdoor hours and crowds. Sip water regularly. Eat before you head out: A wholesome meal before pandal hopping will reduce the chances of bingeing on fried foods. Watch your portion size: Share a plate with friends. It's more fun and less food guilt! Listen to your body: If you're full or tired, rest. Don’t eat just because everyone else is.

