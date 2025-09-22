Maa Durga Aarti in Hinglish: Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti lyrics for your Navratri puja

Navratri and Durga Puja 2025, one of the most auspicious times for Hindus, have begun. Monday marks the first day of Navratras, where devotees pray to Maa Shailputri. A beloved prayer for the worship is Jai Ambe Gauri. Jai Ambe Gauri honours Goddess Ambe, the mother of the universe, for her strength, grace, and blessings.

Jai Ambe Gauri is a devotional prayer to Goddess Ambe (also known as Durga), expressing reverence for her divine qualities. It praises her as the mother of the universe, protector of devotees, and destroyer of evil forces. The verses highlight her strength, grace, and ability to grant blessings, prosperity, and liberation to her followers.

Here are the lyrics to the prayer in Hinglish:

Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyama Gauri

Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,

Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,

Hari Brahma Shivri,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyama Gauri

Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,

Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,

Hari Brahma Shivri,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Maang Sindoor Virajat, Teeko Mrigmad Ko

Maiya Teeko Mrigmad Ko,

Ujjwal se dou naina,

Ujjwal se dou naina,

Chandrabadan Neeko,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Kanak Samaan Kalevar, Raktambhar Raaje

Maiya Raktambhar Raaje,

Rakt Pushp Dal Mala,

Rakt Pushp Dal Mala,

Kanthan Par Saaje,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Keheri Vahan Raajat, Khadg Khappar Dhaari

Maiya Khadg Khappar Dhaari,

Sur-Nar Munijan Sevat,

Sur-Nar Munijan Sevat,

Tinke Dukhhaari,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Kanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

Maiya Nasagre Moti,

Kotik Chandra Divakar,

Kotik Chandra Divakar,

Rajat Sam Jyoti,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Shumbh Nishumbh Vidare, Mahishasur Dhaati

Maiya Mahishasur Dhaati,

Dhoomra Vilochan Naina,

Dhoomra Vilochan Naina,

Nishdin Madmaati,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Chand Munda Sanhaare, Sonit Beej Hare

Maiya Sonit Beej Hare,

Madhukaitabh Dou Maare,

Madhukaitabh Dou Maare,

Sur Bhayheen Kare,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Brahmani Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

Maiya Tum Kamala Rani,

Aagam Nigam Bakhani,

Aagam Nigam Bakhani,

Tum Shiv Patraani,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Chausath Yogini Mangal, Nritya Kart Bhairon

Maiya Nritya Kart Bhairon,

Bajat Taal Mridanga,

Bajat Taal Mridanga,

Aur Bajat Damru,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharta

Maiya Tum Hi Ho Bharta,

Bhakton Ki Dukh Harata,

Bhakton Ki Dukh Harata,

Sukh Sampatti Karta,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Bhuja Chaar Ati Shobhit, Var Mudra Dhaari

Maiya Var Mudra Dhaari,

Manvanchhit Phal Paavat,

Manvanchhit Phal Paavat,

Sevat Nar-Nari,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Kanchan Thar Virajat, Agar Kapoor Baati

Maiya Agar Kapoor Baati,

Shrimalketu Mein Rajat,

Shrimalketu Mein Rajat,

Koti Ratn Jyoti,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

Shri Ambe Ji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gaave

Maiya Jo Koi Nar Gaave,

Kahat Shiv Anand Swami,

Kahat Shiv Anand Swami,

Sukh Sampatti Paave,

ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri

