Maa Durga Aarti in Hinglish: Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti lyrics for your Navratri puja
Navratri and Durga Puja 2025, one of the most auspicious times for Hindus, have begun. Monday marks the first day of Navratras, where devotees pray to Maa Shailputri. A beloved prayer for the worship is Jai Ambe Gauri.
Jai Ambe Gauri is a devotional prayer to Goddess Ambe (also known as Durga), expressing reverence for her divine qualities. It praises her as the mother of the universe, protector of devotees, and destroyer of evil forces. The verses highlight her strength, grace, and ability to grant blessings, prosperity, and liberation to her followers.
Here are the lyrics to the prayer in Hinglish:
Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyama Gauri
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Hari Brahma Shivri,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyama Gauri
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Hari Brahma Shivri,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Maang Sindoor Virajat, Teeko Mrigmad Ko
Maiya Teeko Mrigmad Ko,
Ujjwal se dou naina,
Ujjwal se dou naina,
Chandrabadan Neeko,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Kanak Samaan Kalevar, Raktambhar Raaje
Maiya Raktambhar Raaje,
Rakt Pushp Dal Mala,
Rakt Pushp Dal Mala,
Kanthan Par Saaje,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Keheri Vahan Raajat, Khadg Khappar Dhaari
Maiya Khadg Khappar Dhaari,
Sur-Nar Munijan Sevat,
Sur-Nar Munijan Sevat,
Tinke Dukhhaari,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Kanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti
Maiya Nasagre Moti,
Kotik Chandra Divakar,
Kotik Chandra Divakar,
Rajat Sam Jyoti,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Shumbh Nishumbh Vidare, Mahishasur Dhaati
Maiya Mahishasur Dhaati,
Dhoomra Vilochan Naina,
Dhoomra Vilochan Naina,
Nishdin Madmaati,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Chand Munda Sanhaare, Sonit Beej Hare
Maiya Sonit Beej Hare,
Madhukaitabh Dou Maare,
Madhukaitabh Dou Maare,
Sur Bhayheen Kare,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Brahmani Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani
Maiya Tum Kamala Rani,
Aagam Nigam Bakhani,
Aagam Nigam Bakhani,
Tum Shiv Patraani,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Chausath Yogini Mangal, Nritya Kart Bhairon
Maiya Nritya Kart Bhairon,
Bajat Taal Mridanga,
Bajat Taal Mridanga,
Aur Bajat Damru,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharta
Maiya Tum Hi Ho Bharta,
Bhakton Ki Dukh Harata,
Bhakton Ki Dukh Harata,
Sukh Sampatti Karta,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Bhuja Chaar Ati Shobhit, Var Mudra Dhaari
Maiya Var Mudra Dhaari,
Manvanchhit Phal Paavat,
Manvanchhit Phal Paavat,
Sevat Nar-Nari,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Kanchan Thar Virajat, Agar Kapoor Baati
Maiya Agar Kapoor Baati,
Shrimalketu Mein Rajat,
Shrimalketu Mein Rajat,
Koti Ratn Jyoti,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Shri Ambe Ji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gaave
Maiya Jo Koi Nar Gaave,
Kahat Shiv Anand Swami,
Kahat Shiv Anand Swami,
Sukh Sampatti Paave,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
Jay Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jay Shyama Gauri
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Tumko nishdin dhyaavat,
Hari Brahma Shivri,
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
ॐ Jay Ambe Gauri
