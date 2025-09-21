Happy Durga Puja 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Durga Puja 2025: The sacred Hindu festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. This five-day festival is a vibrant cultural celebration, featuring elaborately decorated pandals, rhythmic dhak beats, devotional rituals, new festive attire, and delicious traditional food. In 2025, Durga Puja will begin on September 28 and conclude on October 2. (Also read: Durga Puja 2025 calendar: When is Durga Puja? Check Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami dates and full list of 5-day festival ) Happy Durga Puja 2025: Durga Puja will take place from September 28 to October 2, celebrated with great fervour in India. (Canva)

To make the occasion more special, here are wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Happy Durga Puja 2025 wishes and messages

1. May Maa Durga bless you and your family with happiness, prosperity, and endless success this festive season. Happy Durga Puja!

2. Wishing you a joyful and vibrant Durga Puja filled with love, devotion, and countless blessings.

Durga Puja is a major Hindu festival celebrated to honour Maa Durga.(Canva)

3. May this Durga Puja bring peace, happiness, and good fortune to your home and heart.

4. Celebrate the power and grace of Maa Durga, and let her blessings guide you through life.

5. May the divine energy of Maa Durga fill your life with strength, positivity, and courage.

6. Sending warm wishes on Durga Puja—may your days be filled with joy, love, and devotion.

7. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Durga Puja, overflowing with happiness and celebration.

The festival is especially popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand.(Canva)

8. May Maa Durga’s blessings always protect you and lead you toward success and fulfilment.

9. Celebrate Durga Puja with faith, devotion, and a heart full of happiness and gratitude.

10. May the festival of Durga Puja bring light, love, and laughter to your life and home.

Durga Puja WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. Wishing you a colourful and vibrant Durga Puja, creating unforgettable memories with loved ones.

12. May Maa Durga bless you with courage to overcome challenges and inspire you to achieve greatness.

It typically lasts for five days, beginning on Maha Shashthi and concluding on Vijaya Dashami.(Canva)

13. Celebrate the victory of good over evil and embrace the divine blessings of Maa Durga this Durga Puja.

14. Wishing you a prosperous and joyous Durga Puja, surrounded by love, laughter, and devotion.

15. May the blessings of Maa Durga illuminate your life with hope, positivity, and endless happiness.

16. Let this Durga Puja fill your home with divine energy, peace, and festive cheer.

17. Wishing you a blessed Durga Puja and a year ahead filled with prosperity, success, and love.

Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil.(Canva)

18. May Maa Durga guide you in every step of life and bless you with strength and resilience.

19. Celebrate the divine spirit of Durga Puja with devotion, joy, and happiness in your heart.

20. Wishing you a memorable Durga Puja, surrounded by family, friends, and cherished moments.

Durga Puja 2025 greetings

21. May the goddess of power and courage fill your life with positivity, blessings, and protection.

22. Wishing you a joyous Durga Puja full of colours, devotion, laughter, and divine blessings.

Elaborately decorated pandals (temporary structures) are a hallmark of Durga Puja celebrations.(Canva)

23. Let Maa Durga’s grace always protect you and your loved ones, today and throughout the year.

24. May this festive season bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment to your home.

25. Wishing you a Durga Puja filled with laughter, love, joy, and treasured moments with family.

26. Celebrate the glory of Maa Durga and welcome her blessings of strength, courage, and happiness.

27. May your prayers be answered, and your life be blessed with love, peace, and prosperity this Durga Puja.

28. Wishing you a festival of devotion, celebration, joy, and divine blessings this Durga Puja.

29. May the nine days of Durga Puja bring you closer to Maa Durga’s divine energy, wisdom, and protection.

Devotees worship beautifully crafted idols of Maa Durga.(Canva)

30. Jai Maa Durga! Wishing you endless happiness, inner peace, and prosperity this festive season and always.

31. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga fill your life with courage, joy, and endless happiness this festive season.

32. Celebrate Durga Puja with devotion and love, and may Maa Durga guide you toward success, peace, and prosperity.

33. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Puja—may your home be filled with laughter, love, and Maa Durga’s grace.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.