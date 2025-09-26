Navratri 2025: 5 sweat-proof, long-lasting makeup tips for garba nights and pandal hopping

Navratri 2025: The nine days of Navratri see a lot of high-energy activity, whether it is dancing for long hours at garba nights or hopping from one pandal to another. While you glam up for the anticipated night, the sweaty humidity may make your makeup melt. But with the right makeup products and application tricks, the glam festive look stays intact. Don't let melting makeup get in the way of your festive fun.(Pexel)

Monika Khullar, makeup artist and head trainer atAnastasia Beverly Hills, shared with us these 5 easy makeup tips, from base to setting:

1. Start with the right base

Prepping your skin is as important as the makeup itself. Cleanse and hydrate well, then use a mattifying primer to control excess oil.

A lightweight, long-wear foundation or a foundation tinted works best; heavy layers only increase the chances of smudging.

2. Choose transfer-proof formulas

Make sure you choose smudge-proof products. (Shutterstock)

Opt for waterproof and smudge-proof products wherever possible. A long-wear base, concealer, blush, and cream-to-powder formulas hold up better under sweat.

Powder the T-zone lightly with a setting powder to keep shine under control without making the skin look cakey.

3. Eye makeup that lasts

Apply eye primer to ensure the makeup stays the entire night!(Adobe Stock)

For eye looks, an eye primer ensures colours pop and stay put. Gel or liquid liners are more resistant to smudging than pencils.

Waterproof mascara is a must, especially if you’ll be dancing for hours.

If you’re adding shimmer, press it onto the lid with your finger for maximum grip.

4. Lock in brows and lips

Well-defined brows frame the face, but sweat can make them fade quickly.

Use a brow gel to keep them in place. For lips, go for long-wear matte liquid lipsticks; they last longer than creamy formulas and won’t transfer easily.

5. Set and refresh

As a final step, set your makeup with a matte setting spray with a hydrating formula. This way, your makeup is well set and lasts longer.

Keep some quick-fix essentials handy in your bag for touch-ups, a powder puff with mini loose powder or blotting papers or mini setting spray, lip cheek tints, they’ll help control excess shine and absorb sweat without disturbing your look.

Your Navratri nights can become worry-free, especially from the requirement of frequent touch-ups if you choose the right makeup products and follow the right techniques.