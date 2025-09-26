Navratri 2025 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja timings, what bhog to offer, which colour to wear, rituals, mantra

Navratri 2025 Day 6: The sixth day of Navratri falls on September 27 this year. The nine-day Hindu festival began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations, Navdurgas, during this time. Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Katyayani is associated with courage and victory over negativity, worshipping her blesses devotees with harmony and marriage prospects.

On this sixth day, or Shashti Tithi, they worship Maa Katyayani. Here's everything you need to know about the goddess, the significance of worshipping her, rituals to remember, what colour to wear, puja muhurat, and more. Also Read | Navratri colours 2025: Complete list of 9 colours of Navratri, their significance, and the goddess honoured on each day

Navratri 2025 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Significance of worshipping her

According to Hindu beliefs, to destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani. It is believed to be the most violent form of Maa Parvati, as in this form she is known as the Warrior Goddess. Here's everything you should know about her:

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri.

This form of Maa Parvati is associated with courage and victory over negativity, worshipping her blesses devotees with harmony and marriage prospects.

It is believed that Goddess Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati.

She rides the magnificent lion and is depicted with four hands, carrying a lotus flower and sword in her left hands, while keeping one of her right hands in Abhaya Mudra and the other in Varada Mudra.

She was born in Sage Katya's home, due to which this form of Goddess Parvati is known as Katyayani.

Navratri 2025 Day 6: The sixth day is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani. (Photos: X, Wikipedia)

Navratri 2025 Day 6 puja timings, shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings you must remember:

Shukla Shashthi begins: 12:03 PM, September 27

Shukla Shashthi ends: 2:27 PM, September 28

Anuradha Nakshatra up to 1:08 AM, September 28

Brahma Muhurta: 4:36 AM to 5:24 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:12 PM to 3:00 PM

Amrit Kalam: 1:26 PM to 3:14 PM

Navratri 2025 Day 6 colour

On the sixth day, the auspicious colour is grey. It represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. Wearing this shade to worship Maa Katyayani will bestow devotees with grounded strength and balance.

Navratri 2025 Day 6 bhog, puja rituals, and samagri

On Shasthi, devotees must wake up early in the morning to take a bath, clean the worship area in the house, wear new clothes in the shade, and worship Maa Katyayani. They should light a diya and offer shringar items, garland, and vermillion to the goddess to please her and seek blessings. Offer the goddess with meetha paan, five different seasonal fruits, and plain honey or simple sweets, symbolising harmony and balanced energy during worship. Recite Durga Saptashati Path and do hawan.

Navratri 2025 Day 6 puja mantra, stuti, prarthana