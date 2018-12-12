HT Palate Fest 2018: Mindful snacking with great taste

Munching on crispy French fries, bingeing on piping hot crunchy delicacies is as addictive as it is blissful. Undoubtedly, the taste of fried food is hard to match up to. But among the cooking choices we have baking, grilling and frying. And baking is by far one of the healthiest options as it needs little oil, which makes it a much better choice.

And when you can satiate your cravings with healthier, baked food options such as Too Yumm! why indulge in unhealthy snacks? The brand effectively combines a diverse range of flavours with the goodness of baked snacks, offering healthier versions that you can eat anytime you want, without worrying about putting on easy weight. Options like Fox Nuts, Veggie Stix, Multigrain chips and the newly-introduced Karare are perfect lip-smacking solutions to help you never think of fried foods again!

For that ultimate burst of flavours, Karare is now available in five exciting flavours: Chilli Achari, Garlic Peri Peri, Munchy Masala, Noodle Masala and Southern Spicy. Now is the time to take a step towards mindful snacking, with delectable tastes to match any palate!

Talking about healthy food options, singer and doctor Palash Sen says, “Just like everybody out there, I am a foodie. I indulge, I binge and I do lose control whenever something delicious comes my way. But I figured out a hack couple of years ago and switched to baked versions of all the fried stuff that I love.”

He adds, “That way, the doctor stays happy, and the foodie can go rock it. Everyone should give this a go, and as most of the ad commercials say, ‘recommended by expert doctors worldwide’. At least in this case, I am one doctor who’s quite an authority on rocking it out. Khaana and gaana should always be to your heart’s content. Jeena isi ka naam hai.”

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 14:17 IST