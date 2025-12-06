Mushroom Pulav Recipe, A South Indian One-Pot Rice Dish Made With Mild Spices for an Easy Everyday Meal

Mushroom pulav is a well-loved South Indian rice dish that brings together mushrooms, mild spices, and long-grain rice in a single pot. The recipe is known for its simplicity and the way it adapts well to everyday meals. Mushrooms add a savoury depth to the dish and absorb spices quickly, making them suitable for rice-based recipes. The pulav cooks evenly and requires minimal handling, making it practical for busy routines. Mushroom Pulav(Freepik)

Mushrooms have a fascinating history, used in cooking for thousands of years across Asia and Europe. In India, their use became more common in the last century as cultivation techniques improved. According to a 2025 study shows that today, they are valued for their plant-based protein, B vitamins, and minerals that support immunity and metabolism. Their naturally low fat content and high fibre make mushroom pulav a good option for families looking for a balanced meal.

The origin of pulav can be traced back to ancient Persian and Central Asian cooking, eventually making its way into Indian cuisine through trade and cultural exchanges. South Indian mushroom pulav developed as a lighter adaptation of biryani and traditional rice dishes. The use of curry leaves, coconut oil, or ghee gives it a distinctly local touch. Each region interprets pulav differently; some add whole spices for aroma, while others include vegetables like peas or carrots for extra nutrition.

This dish fits easily into lunchboxes and weeknight dinners because the ingredients are simple and the flavours remain mild. The rice provides steady energy, the mushrooms add minerals and protein, and the spices support digestion, making mushroom pulav a complete one-pot meal.

Simple And Easy To Make Mushroom Pulav Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2–3)

1 cup basmati rice (washed & soaked 15 minutes)

1.5 cups sliced mushrooms

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 green chilli, slit

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 small tomato, chopped

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions