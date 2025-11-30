Are garlic and honey good for you? Know the complete guide to their uses, health benefits, and potential side effects

Garlic and honey are two foods that have been praised for their health benefits. You can use them separately or together, as supplements or in recipes. Both are easy to add to your daily meals and have multiple health properties. Honey contains antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Benefits of garlic

Garlic has an active ingredient called allicin, which gives it antibacterial and disease-fighting properties. According toHealthline, research shows garlic may help lower high blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent blood clots, protect blood vessels and heart muscles, support the immune system and help with colds and coughs.

Crushing or chopping garlic releases the most allicin, so fresh garlic is considered the most beneficial. Garlic powder and aged garlic extract also have benefits, while garlic oil has less.

Also read: Are turmeric supplements good for you? A look at possible side effects

Benefits of honey

Honey is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which help fight inflammation and strengthen the immune system. It also has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Certain types of honey, like Manuka honey, have been shown to fight viruses and bacteria. Honey can also soothe coughs, colds, sore throats and even skin problems like rashes, burns and acne.

Garlic and honey together

When garlic and honey are used together, they may fight germs better than alone. You can add them to salad dressings, marinades, or fermented foods to make them tasty and healthy.

Also read: Why cat parents must keep their pets away from lilies: Experts warn of deadly kidney risks

Side effects and precautions

Garlic and honey are safe for most people, but they can have side effects:

• Garlic: Might cause allergies, increase bleeding, or affect blood-thinning medicines.

• Honey: Can raise blood sugar in people with diabetes and may cause allergies in those sensitive to pollen.

Doctors recommend using medicinal-grade honey for topical use. Consult medical professionals before taking garlic or honey supplements, specifically for those dealing with health conditions or on medication, as per Healthline.

Garlic and honey are not just kitchen staples; they are powerful natural remedies with proven health benefits. Whether used in cooking, as supplements or as home remedies, they can support heart health, immunity and more. But be aware of the side effects and use them responsibly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.