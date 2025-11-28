Winter foods to prevent cold and flu: Nutritionist says eat garlic, leafy greens, nuts and seeds

Winter brings its own set of health challenges, and at the centre of it all is your immune system, the body’s built-in shield that keeps infections, seasonal flu, and everyday germs in check. When temperatures drop, this defence line works harder than usual, making it essential to nourish it with the proper support. Nutritionist-backed foods to help keep flu away this season. (Adobe Stock )

Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, Founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, says one of the most effective ways to strengthen the immune system is through targeted nutrition. Research published by Frontiers in Nutrition highlights that immune cells rely on a steady supply of micronutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and antioxidants, as well as macronutrients such as proteins and healthy fats. These nutrients support cell repair, help regulate the body’s inflammatory response, and aid in maintaining a robust internal barrier against winter infections.

You don’t need complicated routines or supplements to get started. Food remains one of the simplest and most trusted tools for keeping the body ready during colder months. Check out five nutritionist-approved winter foods that can help you stay healthier, feel more energised, and keep flu symptoms at bay throughout the season.

5 foods to prevent cold and flu in winter

Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil suggests incorporating the following foods into your winter diet can support strong immune defence:

1. Citrus fruits:

Key nutrient: Vitamin C

This vitamin supports the creation and upkeep of immune cells, including white blood cells. It also helps the body respond faster to common winter infections. Add oranges, lemons, and grapefruits to your routine for steady support, suggests the expert.



2. Leafy greens and vegetables:

Key nutrients: Antioxidants and multiple vitamins

Antioxidants help control long-standing inflammation in the body. When inflammation remains in check, the immune system can function more efficiently and respond to daily challenges with greater accuracy.

3. Garlic and turmeric

Key element: Natural antimicrobial and calming compounds

Both these foods have natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory characteristics, supporting the body by slowing the growth of harmful microbes and easing internal irritation. This dual-action formula helps the body stay steady during colder months and provides stronger day-to-day protection.

4. Yoghurt and fermented food

Key element: Probiotics

Probiotics support gut health, which plays a key role in overall immune strength. A large proportion of immune cells is located in the gut, so maintaining a balanced environment is crucial for prompt and effective responses to seasonal infections. Including curd, kefir, or fermented vegetables in your routine can help maintain this balance.

5. Nuts, seeds and pulses

Key elements: Zinc, protein, and healthy fats

The body depends on these nutrients to form and replace immune cells. Protein and fats support cell structure, while zinc assists hundreds of enzyme processes that influence immune activity. Dr Rohini suggests, almonds, pumpkin seeds, beans, and lentils are reliable choices.

Lifestyle tips to prevent cold and flu

Pairing these food habits with the five food groups provides strong support through winter and contributes to better long-term wellness.

Adequate sleep: Helps the body repair and maintain immune balance.

Regular movement: Promotes the smooth circulation of immune cells.

Managed stress: Ongoing stress can weaken immune responses.

Limiting smoking and excess alcohol: Both can interfere with immune performance.

FAQ’s: 5 foods to keep you flu-free

Which nutrients help strengthen immunity during winter?

Vitamins C and D, Zinc, probiotics, protein, and healthy fats play key roles in cell repair, defence, and overall immune balance.

How often should I incorporate these immunity-boosting foods into my diet?

Aim to add at least one or two of these food groups—citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, fermented foods, spices, or nuts—into daily meals.

Do fermented foods really support immunity?

Yes. They provide probiotics that help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, which is closely linked to the immune system's effective functioning.

Can food alone keep me flu-free in winter?

Food helps build core immunity, but sleep, regular physical activity, hydration, and good hygiene habits are also important for maintaining steady winter protection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.