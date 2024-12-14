Winter foods to boost your health and keep cold away: Why you should eat garlic, ginger, egg, spinach and more

If you're looking to enter 2025 feeling like the best version of yourself, you have come to the right place. To learn which winter ingredients can help keep your body healthy and how to incorporate them into your next meal we asked Dr Kiran Soni, head, department of nutrition and health, Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida about the essentials of a wholesome winter diet. Also read | Winter can be a time of culinary abundance. Expert tips on eating nutritiously Garlic and ginger: These natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial ingredients are perfect for warding off seasonal infections. (Freepik)

“It’s the perfect season to enjoy hearty meals and nourishing foods that not only keep you warm but also boost immunity, energy levels, and overall health. A well-balanced winter diet can prepare your body to fight off seasonal illnesses while keeping your skin and energy intact,” she said.

Winter diet to nourish your body

A nutritious winter diet is your best defence against the cold and its associated challenges, according to Dr Kiran Soni. By embracing seasonal produce, healthy fats, and immunity-boosting superfoods, you can ensure your body stays warm, healthy, and energized, she said. Combine this with proper hydration and balanced meals, and you’re all set to enjoy a vibrant, illness-free winter season.

Here's what Dr Kiran Soni recommends you do:

Embrace seasonal vegetables

Winter offers an array of fresh, nutrient-packed vegetables that are both delicious and healthy.

⦿ Root vegetables: Carrots, sweet potatoes, radishes, and turnips are high in vitamins A and C, essential for boosting immunity and maintaining healthy skin.

⦿ Leafy greens: Spinach, mustard greens, and fenugreek are loaded with iron, calcium, and antioxidants, which help fight fatigue and promote bone health.

⦿ Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage are fiber-rich and great for detoxifying your system.

⦿ How to enjoy: Roast vegetables with olive oil and spices like cumin and turmeric, or prepare warming soups and stews for a filling meal. For cooking Green leafy vegetables, use of mustard oil is recommended

Millets like ragi and bajra, along with oats, quinoa, and brown rice, are ideal choices.(Pinterest)

Incorporate whole grains

Whole grains are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which provide long-lasting energy and keep you active during colder days.

⦿ Options: Millets like ragi and bajra, along with oats, quinoa, and brown rice, are ideal choices.

⦿ Benefits: These grains are not only energy boosters but also help in maintaining digestive health due to their high fiber content.

⦿ Recipe idea: For a comforting breakfast, start your day with a bowl of warm millet porridge topped with nuts, seeds, and a drizzle of honey.

Almonds are a good source of healthy fats. (Pexels)

Load up on healthy fats

Healthy fats are essential during winter to keep your skin hydrated and joints flexible, as cold weather can cause dryness and stiffness.

⦿ Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve brain and heart health.

⦿ Cooking fats: Ghee, coconut oil, and olive oil can be used in moderation to prepare tasty and nutritious meals.

⦿ Other sources: Include avocados and fatty fish like salmon in your diet for additional healthy fat intake.

⦿ Quick fix: Snack on a handful of roasted nuts or sprinkle chia seeds into your smoothies.

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be consumed in warm milk for a comforting and healthful beverage.(Shutterstock)

Boost immunity with superfoods

Winter is the season of colds and flu, making it vital to include immunity-boosting foods in your diet.

⦿ Garlic and ginger: These natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial ingredients are perfect for warding off seasonal infections.

⦿ Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, and Indian gooseberries (amla) are rich in vitamin C, a crucial nutrient for strengthening immunity.

⦿ Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be consumed in warm milk for a comforting and healthful beverage.

⦿ Pro Tip: Add freshly grated ginger to your tea or make a tangy salad dressing with lemon and honey.

Light broths or soups made with vegetables, chicken, or lentils are hydrating and nourishing.(Pixabay)

Stay warm with hearty beverages

A warm drink is an instant comfort in winter, and choosing the right ones can make a big difference.

⦿ Herbal teas: Infusions made from ginger, chamomile, or peppermint are soothing and help in digestion.

⦿ Spiced milk: Golden milk (milk with turmeric and spices) is an excellent option for promoting sleep and immunity.

⦿ Broths and soups: Light broths or soups made with vegetables, chicken, or lentils are hydrating and nourishing.

⦿ Idea: To stay warm without the extra calories, swap sugary hot chocolate for spiced green tea or a bowl of tomato soup.

Eggs, fish, and lean poultry are excellent choices for non-vegetarians.

Prioritize protein

Protein is vital during winter to maintain muscle health, repair tissues, and support the immune system.

⦿ Vegetarian options: Legumes, lentils, paneer, and tofu are great sources of plant-based protein.

⦿ Non-vegetarian options: Eggs, fish, and lean poultry are excellent choices for non-vegetarians.

Healthy meal idea: A bowl of lentil soup with whole-grain bread or grilled chicken with steamed broccoli makes a balanced meal.

It's easy to forget to drink enough water in winters but staying hydrated is essential for overall health.(pexels)

Don’t forget hydration

Cold weather often reduces our thirst, but staying hydrated is essential for overall health.

⦿ Warm fluids: Drink warm water, herbal teas, or light broths throughout the day to stay hydrated and improve circulation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.