5 delicious ways to include fibre in your winter diet

Fibre is an essential component of a balanced diet and is needed to facilitate better bowel movements, help one feel full, regulate blood sugar levels, apart from reducing risk of several chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular illness. In winter, the role of fibre acquires even bigger significance due to increased chances of digestive distress like constipation and bloating, and appetite slightly on a higher side. Food cravings during the cold weather can lead one to indulge in high-fat and sugar treats which could spell trouble for people with heart diseases, diabetes, blood pressure and fatty liver issues. Dietary fibre promotes feeling of satiety and thus can prevent one from over-indulging and gaining weight. (Also read: Overeating in winter? 5 dos and don'ts to fight cravings) Dietary fibre promotes feeling of satiety and thus can prevent one from over-indulging and gaining weight.(Freepik)

Dietary fibre or roughage which usually includes plant-based foods like seasonal fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Around 25 grams of fibre is recommended for adults for overall well-being and gut health. Fibre adds bulk to the stool and ease digestive health. A good gut health can have a positive effect on all body functions including brain health.

Fruits and vegetables, oats, millets, barley, flaxseed, psyllium, lentils, peas, spinach, orange are some of the examples of food that are high in dietary fibre.

"In winter it's important to fuel our bodies with healthful foods that promote general well-being in addition to providing warmth. Dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a balanced diet and digestive health, is one important component that is frequently ignored," says Nutritionist, Apurva Agarwal in an interview with HT Digital.

WAYS TO ADD FIBRE TO YOUR WINTER DIET

Here are 5 delicious and healthy methods to add fibre to your winter meals, suggested by Agarwal.

1. Warm up with fibre-rich soups

Try a creamy split pea version or a hearty lentil and vegetable soup. Add some beans, quinoa, or whole grains, like barley, to up the fibre content. Use winter vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and kale to enhance flavour and multiply benefits. Spice it up with herbs and spices for added taste. These warming soups can support digestive health.

2. Mixed winter salad

Mix high-fibre ingredients such as pomegranate seeds, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, and kale to make a delicious salad that is perfect for winter. Add some crunch to the walnuts for texture, then dress with a bright citrus vinaigrette. This delicious recipe will warm you up and satisfy your wintertime desires while simultaneously increasing your intake of fibre and supporting digestive health.

3. Fibre-rich baked treats

Savour wholesome whole grain muffins, oatmeal cookies enriched with flaxseeds, or banana bread filled with bran. Try these fibre-rich pumpkin spice scones or sweet potato muffins to up your comfort food game. Savoury choices like whole grain quiche with spinach and feta should not be overlooked. In addition to fulfilling your appetites, these delectable bakes guarantee a warm, high-fibre winter diet for a contented, healthy you.

4. Roasted vegetables high in fibre

Roasted vegetables high in fibre will boost your wintertime nutrition. Combine hearty staples like sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and carrots. Roast till perfectly done, then drizzle with olive oil. The pleasant crunch and warmth give these veggies a delicious fibre boost. Serve alongside lean proteins for a hearty winter feast that nourishes your body and satisfies your taste buds.

5. Comforting whole grain breads

Comforting whole grain breads will warm you through the cold and satisfy your taste senses while increasing your intake of fibre. Indulge in substantial, handmade multigrain bread or opt for a comfortable cup of oatmeal topped with nuts and fruits. For a savoury twist, have avocado toast on whole wheat or rye bread. These mouthwatering choices give you the necessary elements for a healthy winter diet in addition to keeping you warm.