Overeating in winter? 5 dos and don'ts to fight cravings

Winter, holiday season, and increased appetite can be a deadly mix. It can derail your weight loss regimen and make you gain too many kilos, putting you at risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, fatty liver disease, coronary artery disease to name a few. As the mercury drops, our appetite goes up and the frequency of unhealthy snack breaks increases. Also, during holiday season, we tend to eat more as we spend time with family members and may not be motivated to stick to our diet. As we eat more junk, the craving to have more such food also goes up and it's a vicious cycle which makes us feel more and more guilty about our food choices. Experts say that one can control the urge to eat more in winter with mindfulness, movement and including high protein and high fibre food options in the meals. (Also read: Winter breakfast recipes: 5 tasty protein-rich foods to start your day with)

"As the days get shorter, our pallets grow bigger. Most of us experience an increase in appetite during winters. The colder weather leads to a drop in our body temperature, which means our appetites get stimulated as a result. This is because eating helps to generate internal heat, subsequently leading to a rise in body temperature. We run to calorie-laden food to keep us warm and escape the biting cold weather which results in weight gain in no time. Drinking less water and moving lesser than needed throughout the day in winter could be another reason for those perpetual food cravings. To fight weight gain in winters, start off by fighting your cravings," says Kanika Malhotra, Nutritionist and Weight Loss specialist, Founder of Health Astronomy.

Malhotra also shares few dos and don'ts which will help you fight cravings.

DOs

1. Consume more water and hot drinks

Ensure you are consuming up to 3 litres a day during winter. Sometimes we confuse hunger with thirst. One of the reasons you may experience hunger pangs in winters is less consumption of water. One is advised to have lots of liquids like green tea, chamomile tea, detox water with fruits and mint, which will also aid in better digestion.

2. Move more

Movement definitely aids in warming up the body. Exercising regularly will not only prevent you from the winter chill but also avoid the extra layer of fat that you would accumulate from eating too much. Keep the movement on and you will notice your hunger pangs coming down.

3. Include chia seeds

Chia seeds once soaked swell up in water or a smoothie. Therefore, once consumed, it will also keep you fuller for a longer period of time. High in fibre, they also help you avoid overeating.

4. High protein food and snacks

Eat a high-protein, high-fibre snack between meals, like some peanut butter topped on an apple or low-fat cheese topped on eggs or avocado toast. In evening, one can enjoy warm and delicious soups.

Healthy snacking will fuel your body's heat mechanism, helping you keep warmer. The warmer we remain in cold the lesser food we consume.

5. Add desi ghee to your meals

All fats are not unhealthy. Desi ghee is a healthy fat. Ensure you include ghee on top of your meals like roti, dals and curries. Ghee will help regulate your body temperature and boost your energy levels.

DON'Ts

1. Do not let your mind dictate you

It’s all in the mind. Food cannot come running to you. Excuses about the change in weather will only make you pile on extra kilos during cold months.

2. Avoid too much alcohol

Alcohol consumption increases your tendency to eat a bigger meal even post your main meal. Alcohol consumption also leads to unnecessary snacking in between. After you have a few drinks, your body asks for fatty and salty food, adding to the total calorie intake.

3. Do not skip meals

When you skip a meal, hunger pangs hit you hard and you end up overeating. They also lead to major headaches and migraines. Skipping meals is the worst you can do to yourself. Start your day with eating healthy and a warm breakfast so that you don’t feel too hungry till lunch time. Include nuts in your diet to keep yourself warm and satiated.

