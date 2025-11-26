Cardiologist says 'most immune boosters you see on TikTok, Amazon do not boost immunity': Know 5 things that actually do

Most supplements and products claiming to boost immunity during flu and cold season don't work, so focus on basics like sleep, hydration, balanced diet, daily movement, and handwashing instead. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist specialising in heart transplants, and based in Tennessee, US, highlighted this in a new Instagram post, titled: 'Five things I would tell you this flu and cold season if I was not afraid of hurting your feelings'. Also read | Doctor recommends 10 superfoods to boost immunity and stay healthy Dr Dmitry Yaranov said that "pushing through when you are sick is not strength"; he advised proper rest.(Freepik)

Immune boosters aren't a magic fix

He said in his November 25 post, “Most 'immune boosters' you see on TikTok or Amazon do not boost your immune system. They boost someone’s revenue. Your biology does not care about pretty packaging.”

Focus on the basics

According to Dr Yaranov, 'the real immune support is unglamorous' and includes:

⦿ Sleep

⦿ Hydration

⦿ A balanced diet

⦿ Daily movement

⦿ Washing your hands with intention

“If you ignore these and buy supplements instead, you are treating the marketing, not your immune system,” he shared.

Flu and cold can be serious

He added, “A cold that feels mild for a healthy 20-year-old is not mild for a 60-year-old or someone with heart disease. Viral illness puts stress on the heart, fluid balance, and lungs. Be mindful around parents, grandparents, and relatives with heart conditions. 'Just a little cold' is how preventable hospitalisations happen.”

Rest when you're sick

Dr Yaranov further advised: “Pushing through when you are sick is not strength. It is how people end up in the ER (Emergency room) in January. Rest early and recover faster. Ignore your body and it will force the lesson.”

Vaccines don't guarantee you won't get sick

He added, “Vaccines do not make you invincible. They lower the inflammation load and reduce stress on the heart if you get sick. Think seatbelt, not forcefield. A seatbelt does not stop the crash. It reduces the damage.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.