Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares 3 supplements every woman in 30s needs: 'Most important supplement for women is...'

Ever wondered if you should join the supplement squad? You might've seen friends raving about their morning routine, glowing skin, and boosted energy. But here's the thing: supplements aren't one-size-fits-all. So, what do women actually need? Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat after workout' Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer, Siddhartha Singh, recommends three essential supplements for women in their 30s. Find out what they are. (Instagram/ officialsiddharthasingh)

Fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on November 24 to share three essential supplements recommended for women in their thirties.

1. Vitamin D

According to Siddhartha, the first is vitamin D, which is crucial for immunity due to inadequate sun exposure resulting from spending too much time indoors. “Three supplements every woman in 30s needs. The first supplement is directly linked to immunity – vitamin D. See, as adults, we're not getting enough sunshine. You're probably sitting inside your house or your car all the time. So, vitamin D is something you should supplement with,” Siddhartha shared.

2. Omega-3

Next, is omega-3, for those who do not eat fish twice weekly, particularly vegetarians, to help manage inflammation. “Number two is related directly to inflammation – omega-3. If you're eating fish two times a week, skip this supplement. If you are not, and especially if you're a vegetarian, omega-3 is something you should consider supplementing with,” Siddhartha said.

3. Iron

Finally, Siddhartha said that iron is the 'most important supplement for women' due to monthly blood and iron loss during menstruation. However, he strongly cautioned that women should first get a blood test done, and consult a physician, before beginning iron supplementation to ensure the correct dosage.

“Number three is the most important supplement, according to me, for women, and that is iron. Since you have periods every month, you are losing blood and iron every month. So supplementing with iron is a priority. But, before supplementing with iron, ensure you have a blood test done and consult a physician, who will prescribe the correct mg (amount of iron to consume based on your individual needs),” Siddhartha concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.