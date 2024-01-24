During the winter season, a number of ailments have a tendency to become more common as a result of lower humidity, colder temperatures and more time spent inside. The chance of getting sick can be considerably decreased by being aware of the frequent wintertime ailments and by adopting preventive actions. 11 ways to prevent common cold, flu and other winter illness (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director and Preventive Healthcare Specialist at Indus Health Plus, highlighted 5 common wintertime ailments -

Common Cold: A viral infection that affects the upper respiratory tract is the common cold. A sore throat, coughing, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, and occasionally a low-grade fever are among the symptoms. Influenza (Flu): Influenza viruses produce the flu, a respiratory disease that is highly contagious. In addition to the typical cold, symptoms might be more severe and include fever, sore throat, exhaustion, body pains, coughing, and congestion. Norovirus: The highly contagious norovirus is the source of gastroenteritis, which manifests as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and cramping in the stomach. Bronchitis: Frequently brought on by viruses, bronchitis causes inflammation of the bronchial passages, which can produce a chronic cough, discomfort in the chest, and occasionally a low temperature. Pneumonia: Numerous pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungus, can cause pneumonia, which causes inflammation of the lung's air sacs. Cough, fever, dyspnea, and chest pain are among the symptoms.

He suggested the following preventive measures to keep common winter illnesses at bay -

Hand hygiene: Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers or wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Limit Close Contact: To prevent the virus from spreading, try to avoid close contact with sick people and, if you are unwell, try to avoid being around them. Boost Immune System: To strengthen your immune system, eat a well-balanced diet full of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Get enough sleep and exercise frequently to strengthen your immune system. Maintain Good Respiratory Hygiene: To stop the spread of respiratory droplets, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow. Keep Yourself Hydrated: Keeping your body adequately hydrated can support the proper function of your immune system. Annual Vaccination: To lower your chance of catching the virus, have a flu shot every year. Proper Handling Techniques: To stop the virus from spreading, wash your hands frequently, try not to contact your face, and routinely clean surfaces that you touch a lot. Remain at Home if Sick: If you're feeling under the weather, stay at home to recuperate and prevent the sickness from getting worse. Sanitise Surfaces: Frequently clean and sanitise surfaces, particularly in spaces where food is produced. Isolate When Sick: If you're sick with the norovirus, don't get in close connect with other people. Prevent Smoke Exposure: Reduce your exposure to air contaminants that can irritate your respiratory system, such as tobacco smoke

He concluded, “Preventing winter illnesses involves practicing good hygiene, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, getting vaccinated when recommended and taking precautions to avoid close contact with sick individuals. These strategies can significantly reduce the risk of falling ill during the winter months. However, it's essential to go for regular health check-ups to prevent the onset of disease.”