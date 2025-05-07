Struggle to fall or stay asleep? Doctor shares 'simple, evidence-based tips to help improve sleep quality'

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on May 6 titled 'Sleep facts you might not know'. He shared that magnesium deficiency can worsen insomnia and chamomile tea may help reduce sleep latency and improve sleep quality. Also read | World Sleep Day: Expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep Incorporating these doctor-shared tips into a consistent sleep routine may help improve your sleep quality. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dr Sood added that starting with a low dose of melatonin (0.5mg) may be more effective than higher doses, as it supports the body's natural rhythm without overwhelming it. He also shared that taking a warm shower or bath before bed can help signal sleep onset by causing a drop in core body temperature.

He asked his followers: “Struggling with falling or staying asleep? These simple, evidence-based tips could help improve your sleep quality.”

Here's what Dr Sood said:

Magnesium deficiency can worsen insomnia

Dr Sood said, “Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters like GABA, which quiet the brain and support deep, uninterrupted sleep. It's especially helpful for older adults or those with high stress. Magnesium glycinate and citrate are better absorbed than oxide forms.”

Chamomile tea may help you fall asleep faster

He added, “Chamomile contains apigenin, a compound that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain — similar to how anti-anxiety meds work. It’s been shown to reduce sleep latency and improve sleep quality in postpartum women and older adults. However, not all studies found strong effects, and individual response can vary. So while chamomile isn’t a cure-all, it may help if used consistently, especially as part of a calming evening routine.”

0.5mg of melatonin is often more effective than higher doses

According to Dr Sood: “Low-dose melatonin supports your body’s natural rhythm without overwhelming it. High doses can desensitize your melatonin receptors or shift your circadian rhythm the wrong way. If you're new to melatonin, start small and take it 1–2 hours before bed.”

A warm shower or bath before bed helps you fall asleep faster

Dr Sood said, “It promotes heat loss through the skin, causing your core temperature to drop — an important signal for sleep onset. The ideal water temp is around 104-108°F (40-42°C), and the best time to shower is about 90 minutes before bedtime.”

Dr Sood concluded: “Better sleep starts with small, consistent habits. Which of these have you tried?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.